My first career was in administration. Here’s how I bounced back

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced global stationery brand Kikki.K into administration, founder Christina Carlson had to start from scratch.

But she says there were silver linings despite the business losses. Always a dreamer, she decided to reinvent herself and pursue business goals once again. Now, she is the founder of her new business, Dream Life, where she turned a $3,000 loan to start her business into a multi-million dollar brand.

Christina Carlson, founder of Dream Life, shares her story.

Carlson’s new business, Dream Life, is built on his deep belief in human potential and focuses on his passion for helping people discover and then inspire and empower them to turn their personal, business or work dreams into reality .

What inspired you to start your business?

Losing Kikki.K in such difficult circumstances was a wonderful silver lining – as all challenges are when you are prepared to look for them. That’s really what inspired and motivated me to start my new Dream Life business, which has given me a greater sense of meaning, purpose and fulfillment than ever before – and is making such a difference in the lives of thousands upon thousands of people.

I use everything I’ve learned in my over 20 years as a creative, leader, entrepreneur, author, and lifelong learner to inspire and empower others, especially women, every day. You could probably say I’m a born entrepreneur – and being curious and a lifelong learner has always fueled the growth of my business. I know from first-hand experience that great things first begin by dreaming.

What challenges have you faced and how have you overcome them?

Like many people in business, I experience self-doubt, overwhelm, and this underlying fear of failure. But thankfully, I’ve learned over the years, every business owner has experienced and overcome challenges and each of these challenges can and will be overcome. I remind myself that anyone can start a business, not everyone will run a profitable business. I am my own self-promoted woman and my positive self-talk is out this week.

Do you have a vision for the future of your business?

I came out of Kikki.K without any financial problems. In difficult times facing administration, we reinvested a lot, as did other partners, so Dream Life started with very little capital.

This is a situation that most entrepreneurs have dealt with, and it’s exactly what happened at Kiki.K’s startup, so it’s been a very common challenge to actually work through. It’s all about being creative, smart, careful and hardworking. Finding ways to do things brilliantly for your clients – without big budgets and lots of people to help.

In every case it has been an unexpected challenge to get back to the tools after being in a situation for many years where we had a fantastic team (at one time, over 1,500), and my role was far more strategic and less of a ‘leadership’. Instead it was entirely about leadership. Working with hands’. This was the role of a real creative director. I love every aspect of Dream Life – it’s such a joy – and I’m learning so much as I go back to the challenge of being more hands-on with a smaller (but mighty!!) team. One way to overcome this challenge is through my mantra, “It’s about progress, not perfection”. We can do anything but not everything at once, so it’s important to prioritize what’s most important – and make progress on that first. Knowing that we will eventually achieve everything. This can be a little frustrating at times, but for us, these are growing pains – and you have to push through them!

Another challenge is launching without a direct connection to the 4 million Kikki.k lovers around the world that we lovingly created one by one. This means I’ve lost touch with a lot of people, but slowly, they’re learning what I’m doing now and jumping into the Dream Life movement. I felt quite sad, and it was all quite raw after losing the business that I had built as nothing more than a dream – which was basically built on my personal design ethos, life principles, values ​​and personal purpose and dreams. . It was so authentic, so genuinely concerned about doing good in the world rather than profiteering – and it was such a family to me.

For a while, I just needed to get away, so we didn’t do anything to tell people what happened. Although I continued to coach and help people for free during those challenging times, I didn’t want any press, so I maintained a low profile. This means we have lost touch with the millions of people who followed me when I created Kiki.K. We’ve taken a very subtle approach to promoting Dream Life – more word of mouth promotion than anything – and I’m really getting a lot of joy out of connecting again now that people get to know what my new thing is – And fall in love again! It’s beautiful to welcome people back!

Do you have any advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs?

Start by dreaming. Take time to consciously dream about what you want, what impact you want to have on the world and why. That’s where dreaming started for me – and I know how powerful it is for a million reasons, especially for entrepreneurs.

