My First $13,844 Selling AI T-shirt In 30 Days | by TheAlex

30 Days Earning of AI T-shirts

Back on May 24th, I challenged myself to start an online business completely using AI and scale it to make at least $10k.

Now, it has been almost 40 days, and in the last month of July, I made $13,844 using my new AI business. You probably already know which AI business I’m referring to: the AI T-shirt business.

If you’re unfamiliar with it and how I utilized this untapped business to earn over $13k in less than a month, continue reading.

I’ve spent months trying many online businesses and shared everything in my articles to help you make money.

Are you still here? Then let’s get started without wasting any more time.

In my last article, I shared how I earned $700+ in 7 days using AI T-shirts. This article serves as part 2 of the $10k AI Business Challenge Series.

1st Week Earning From AI T-shirts

If you haven’t read it yet, I highly suggest you do so in order to better understand this article. You can find the link to Part 1 here: