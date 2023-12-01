December 1, 2023
My current view of the S&P 500 index: December 2023 edition


In this month’s article, I outline why I would reverse last month’s decision and invest 100% of my pension plan assets in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). I will not have a cash position. First, let me review the performance of our pension plan in November. The market as measured by the S&P 500 index gained 8.92% for the month, as can be seen in Chart 1 below. As far as my pension plan assets are concerned, I underperformed the index as my investment allocation increased by 6.95%. As I earned money, my investment objective of preserving my capital was fulfilled. I was not able to meet my second investment objective which is beating the S&P 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of October and Table 2 below shows my returns for the last 12 months.

