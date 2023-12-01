My current view of the S&P 500 index: December 2023 edition

monsitz

In this month’s article, I outline why I would reverse last month’s decision and invest 100% of my pension plan assets in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). I will not have a cash position. First, let me review the performance of our pension plan in November. The market as measured by the S&P 500 index gained 8.92% for the month, as can be seen in Chart 1 below. As far as my pension plan assets are concerned, I underperformed the index as my investment allocation increased by 6.95%. As I earned money, my investment objective of preserving my capital was fulfilled. I was not able to meet my second investment objective which is beating the S&P 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of October and Table 2 below shows my returns for the last 12 months.

I have made changes to Table 2 below after receiving a comment from a reader. Table 2 shows new columns to better (more accurately) reflect my investment results. The third column, $100K Hypo, is what my returns would be if I started my account with $100,000 and followed the allocation recommendations from my articles in my first article in this series. The fifth column, $100K SPY, shows the returns of investing only $100,000 and keeping it allocated to SPY. The percentage return in the last row shows that my strategy has given a return of 6.49% for the last 12 months and investing only in SPY would have given a return of 13.72% for the last 12 months. Therefore, I have underperformed SPY by 7.22% over the last 12 months. As I’ve said before, beating the market is harder than it seems.

Table 1 – Investment returns for November

Table 2 – Investment Returns for the last 12 months

To review for the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to purchase the following four ETFs: iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ( VXF), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also get my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these different ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6-month and 10-month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs is in a buy position. If the 6-month moving average is above the 10-month moving average, the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in a bullish alignment. When the 6-month moving average is below the 10-month moving average the setup is known as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment occurs, I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 Index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system has provided some excellent long-term buy and sell signals that allow investors to catch long-term moves in the index; While avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these expensive discounts helps me meet the objective of capital reservation.

I adopt this strategy because I do not want to experience a large decline in my pension assets. During the market crash of 2008–2009, many people did not even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would receive. I submit that if those people had used the market strategy as I have described in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid the downturn during the bear market and as a result would have had less emotional stress during that time.

The following charts show the positions of ETFs that I am allowed to purchase in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 2 shows that SPY increased by 9.13% in November. SPY reversed last month’s losses by closing above both moving averages. SPY is in bullish alignment. SPY’s large bullish candle is notable. Volume was light this month, but that could be due to holidays. Just like last month when I said I should respect a close below the red 10-month moving average, this month I should respect a close above the red 10-month moving average. I followed my strategy last month, but the results were negative. I failed to beat the SP 500 index because I moved 25% of my assets into cash. Now, I will go back to investing 100% in SPY. It’s okay to be wrong, it’s not okay to be wrong. No mechanical trading system will be perfect all the time. You have to accept this fact and only follow the prompts that your system provides. This is a seasonal bullish period for stocks and SPY is in bullish alignment. The possibilities are going to give positive results in the coming months.

Chart 3 – Monthly VXF with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 3 shows that VXF was the best performing ETF of the ETFs I track for this series of articles, closing 11.22% higher in November. Congratulations to those of you who had VXF in your stock. Very good. VXF is back in a bullish position. VXF lives inside that green box of consolidation. The question is, will VXF resolve itself by breaking above or below this area of ​​consolidation? I would not be surprised to see VXF reach the bottom of the green box and touch the price level of at least $120.

Chart 4 – Monthly VXF:SPY Relative Strength

The VXF:SPY ratio increased by 1.91% in November as shown in Chart 4. This ratio remains in bearish alignment telling me there is currently no need to allocate funds to VXF compared to SPY.

Chart 5 – 6/10 Monthly EFA with Moving Averages

Chart 5 shows that the EFA rose 8.22% in November. The chart of EFA looks similar to the chart of SPY. Both closed below their red 10-month moving averages, which was bearish and now they closed above their red 10-month moving averages, which is bullish. Also, both are in a bullish position. Finally, both now look set to reach new heights. only time will tell.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA: Spy Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that the EFA:SPY ratio decreased by 0.84% ​​in November. The ratio trades below both moving averages and is not in a position of strength. The ratio is in bearish alignment. On the positive side of things, the ratio may move lower. Still, there’s no reason to stay in EFA vs SPY.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:VXF Relative Strength

Chart 7 shows that EFA underperformed VXF by 2.70% in November. The ratio is below its red 10-month moving average. The ratio is clearly on the upside, yet there is no compelling reason to invest in EFA as shown in Charts 4, 5, and 6.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 8 shows that the AGG had a nice gain of 4.59% in November. The AGG candle was a good bullish candle closing above the previous candle. The second time this happened was in November 2022 and AGG rallied for a few months after that bullish candle. Only time will tell if that pattern holds true this time. AGG may have higher low than October 2022. If the AGG closes above the April 2023 high, it would mark a trend reversal. Something to keep an eye out for. I will have no contact with AGG in December.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG: Spy Relative Strength

The AGG:SPY ratio in Chart 9 declined by 4.16% as AGG underperformed SPY in November. The ratio is in bearish alignment and is trading below the consolidation zone as shown in the green box.

In short, stocks and bonds rallied in November, marking the beginning of a seasonal bull run for the market. Despite the bullish results, I underperformed the SP500 index because I had some money allocated to cash. Now that the market has rallied and SPY closed above its red 10-month moving average, I am going back to investing 100% in SPY. At this time, no other ETF in this series of articles is outperforming SPY, so I’ll stick with SPY for December.

