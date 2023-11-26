On the Money is a monthly advice column. If you want advice about spending, saving or investing – or any complicated feelings that may arise as you prepare to make big financial decisions – you can Submit your question on this form, Here, we answer two questions asked by Vox readers, edited and condensed.

Hey Nicole, this may be a little left field, but I was wondering if you had any tips for creating a simple but effective money management system for someone with ADHD?

The usual systems aren’t working (I’ve tried strict budgeting [too rigid and hard to maintain] Bucket [the world got in the way of the allocations] And blaming myself for being bad with money).

in heart, ADHD is a dopamine deficiencyAnd dopamine depletion produces interesting (and sometimes unhelpful) effects.

ADHD-specific brain-things that get in the way of money are:

Timing issues (tendency to experience time as now/not now)

Impulsivity (and the dopamine associated with buying something)

Object permanence issues (out of sight = out of mind, so I literally forget how much money I have or what I need to spend it on)

The results of each paycheck going to zero, credit cards and things like that are a nightmare, and when I treated myself and then I remembered I needed to pay for a psychologist’s appointment, huge amounts. There is tension.

Thanks in advance and sorry for the confusion!

I don’t think it’s difficult at all – but that’s because I think about dopamine a little differently than you.

We both know that dopamine is real, and a lack of dopamine can make certain mental processes more challenging. I’m not going to argue that.

We also know that dopamine is a metaphor.

For example, you’re not testing your blood for relative dopamine levels before and after buying something. You are experiencing an emotion and are calling the experience dopamineAnd because of this you are able to justify the impulse purchase you just made.

What about the feeling you experience later, when you realize that you are not able to buy what you just bought? Now you are calling it TensionBut if you really want to put this metaphor to its maximum efficacy, you should start calling it anti dopamine,

This gives you the opportunity to make all purchases – impulse or otherwise – as follows:

Would this exchange result in a net loss of dopamine?

In other words:

If the anti-dopamine you get from shopping is greater than the dopamine you get at the point of sale, don’t buy.

How do you know if a potential purchase will result in a net loss of metaphorical and/or actual dopamine? You can try budgeting, but this doesn’t seem to be the best option for you – so I suggest you try to compare the purchases you’re about to make to similar purchases you’ve made in the past.

You already know – you literally wrote it – that “treating yourself” leads to net harm. Stress cancels out the value of greater healing, meaning that all impulses Treatment should be reconceptualized as hostile behavior,

You also know that you prioritize your immediate experiences as “now” and future experiences as “not yet”, valuing the present significantly more than the future. That’s why I suggest saying this to yourself every time you consider a small treat: This kind of shopping makes me feel worse, not better.

Don’t put it in the future – don’t say This kind of shopping will make me feel worse later – Because then you will devalue the tension in favor of the immediate emotion.

Every time say to yourself: This kind of shopping makes me feel bad.

Then, don’t buy.

Do you know what you’ll feel when you walk away from a purchase that you know – both rationally and emotionally – is a bad decision?

dopamine,

Do you know what you will feel later, when you can fulfill your financial obligations without stress?

dopamine,

Figuratively, anyway. We both know you aren’t checking your blood levels multiple times a day. But metaphors matter. We use them to make sense of the sensory; Giving words to the experiences we feel in our bodies. They are maps we make of the area around us – and, like all maps, they can and should be updated.

It will feel strange at first, but before you know it, the experience of walking away from a purchase you can’t afford can give you the biggest rush of dopamine ever.

How can you limit the amount of taxes you pay on your 401(k) after you retire?

I don’t know your specific situation, so I can’t give you a specific answer.

However, might I suggest you read David McKnight The Power of Zero: How to Reach the 0% Tax Bracket and Transform Your Retirement, This is one of my favorite personal finance books, and I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did.

(Make sure you get the revised and updated version.)

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a few reasons why we can’t just rely on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.

First, advertising money fluctuates with the economy. We often only know what our ad revenue will be a few months out, making it difficult to plan ahead.

Second, we are not in the subscription business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just those who can pay for a subscription. We believe this is an important part of building a more equal society. We can’t do this if we have a paywall.

That’s why we turn to you, our readers, to help keep Vox free. If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, would you make a gift to Vox today?

yes, i’ll pay $5/month

yes, i’ll pay $5/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute through

Source: www.vox.com