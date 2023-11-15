Image Source: Getty Images

I believe that creating a source of passive income through investing can be a smart way to build wealth over time. Here is my five-step guide that helped me achieve this goal.

1. Understand the basics of investing in football and the stock market

It is important to gain a basic understanding of the FTSE 100 and the workings of the stock market before investing. The FTSE consists of the 100 leading companies on the London Stock Exchange, some of which offer dividends from profits. It is important to know the fundamentals and dividend schedule of each stock to determine potential yield and growth.

2. Open a tax-efficient investment account

In the UK, I’ve found that a Stocks and Shares Individual Savings Account (ISA) is a great vehicle for tax-efficient investing. Any profits made within the ISA, including dividends, are not subject to tax. This means I can reinvest my entire dividend income, increasing the potential for compound growth. It’s important to understand the annual limits and rules for ISAs to make the most of this tax benefit.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

3. Start by investing in high-dividend yield stocks

I start by investing in companies within the FTSE 100 that have a history of paying high dividends. I research companies that have consistently paid out and increased their dividends over the past few years. This consistency is the key to building a reliable second income stream. Remember, investing in different sectors can help reduce risks.

Some of the top dividend payers at Footsie that I am active with include:

shell: Shell is known for its consistent and high dividend payouts. British American Tobacco: This multinational tobacco company has a long history of paying substantial dividends to its shareholders. GSK: GSK has been a reliable payer of dividends thanks to its strong pharmaceutical and consumer health businesses. HSBC Holdings: HSBC is known for its significant dividend payouts. BP: Another major player in the energy sector, BP has historically provided a high dividend yield. AstraZeneca: A global, science-based biopharmaceutical business that continues to deliver dividends.

4. I reinvest my dividends for compound growth

The power of compounding cannot be overstated. Instead of spending the dividends I receive, I reinvest them to buy more shares. This increases the number of shares I own, potentially increasing my future dividend income. Over time, this reinvestment strategy can rapidly grow my investment portfolio and, as a result, increase my passive income.

5. I monitor and adjust my portfolio regularly

Investing is not a ‘set it and forget it’ process. I regularly review my portfolio to make sure it is in line with my income goals and risk tolerance. I am aware of changes in the market, and I consider rebalancing my portfolio if certain stocks or sectors become too dominant. This will help manage risk and keep my investment strategy on track.

From small streams flow mighty rivers

By following these steps, I have worked toward creating a stream of passive income that can support my financial goals, whether it’s for retirement, additional income, or meeting other personal aspirations.

