My 3 Monster AI Growth Stocks to Buy Immediately in the New Bull Market The Motley Fool

The last two years have kept investors on the edge of their seats. In 2022, the three major indexes slipped into bearish territory, then staged a comeback in 2023 as growth stocks surged. But it wasn’t until about a month ago that the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high, confirming that the bull market had indeed arrived.

The bull market did not just begin, but it has been active since stocks began to recover from their bear market lows. Bull markets are always declared soon after they begin, but since they usually last for years, there is still plenty of time for investors to profit. And one of the best ways is to invest in growth stocks as they often thrive in bullish environments.

There are a lot of great opportunities to be found in artificial intelligence (AI), one of the fastest growing markets today. The global AI market is projected to grow by double digits this decade, potentially reaching more than $1 trillion by 2030. Three stocks in particular may come out on top in this technology that could revolutionize everything from business to daily life. Here are my monster AI growth stocks to buy in the new bull market.

1. Amazon

Amazon (AMZN 2.71%) is making AI a top priority in its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Cloud business is addressing all three “layers” of AI. This includes offering AI chips to companies building their own large language models (LLMs), offering a fully managed selection of existing LLMs to customize for those in need, and offering the company new AI-driven applications such as Is included. Assistant.

This strategy makes AWS the “go-to” destination for customers looking to incorporate AI into their businesses. And since AWS is already the global cloud market leader, the customers are already there – AWS just has to provide them with the right mix of products and services.

Amazon estimates that generative AI will result in tens of billions of dollars in revenue for the company in the coming years. AWS has already been Amazon’s main profit driver, so the future certainly looks bright for this business unit.

Today, Amazon shares trade at 41 times forward earnings estimates, down from 56 a few months ago, which represents a solid buying opportunity for this top growth stock.

2. Nvidia

NVIDIA (NVDA 3.58%) was originally a giant in the gaming world, selling graphics processing units (GPUs) that produced the stunning images and action that gamers love. But in recent years, it has become clear that GPUs can also serve many other areas due to their ability to process multiple tasks at the same time. And thus GPUs became an integral part of AI, where high speed is essential.

Today, Nvidia’s chips dominate the AI ​​market with more than 80% share, and this leadership has helped boost the company’s earnings. In the most recent quarter, revenue grew by triple digits, and net income increased by more than 1,000%.

But Nvidia’s success doesn’t look like a one-time deal, and instead, the momentum could continue due to the high demand in the AI ​​market – and given Nvidia’s leadership and investment in research and development.

Right now, Nvidia shares, despite rising 200% in the last year, trade at just 33 times forward earnings estimates, which is an absolute steal for this company powering the AI ​​age.

3. Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (PLTR -0.53%), like Nvidia, didn’t start out as an AI giant in the commercial sector. Instead, for years the software was known as a service company serving governments. Palantir is an expert in collecting vast collections of data and analyzing this data to draw conclusions that may be critical to a particular client’s operations.

Just last year, Palantir launched its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which helps its customers use generative AI and their own data to make better decisions and improve processes. The company paired it with an AI bootcamp or session to introduce the service to potential customers.

The efforts worked. Palantir CEO Alex Karp wrote in a recent shareholder letter that AIP is making a “significant contribution” to growing revenue and subscriber numbers.

Importantly, AI is helping Palantir make bigger profits in the commercial market, making it less dependent on government contracts. In the most recent quarter, US commercial revenue increased 70%, and US commercial customer numbers climbed 55%.

At 73 times forward earnings estimates, Palantir stock may seem expensive, but given that the company is in the early days of its AI story, I expect earnings to rise further. And that means the stock still represents a great stock to buy a handful of — and one that can be held for the long term.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adria Cimino holds positions at Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com