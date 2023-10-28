My 18 Favorite Experiences Exploring the Ishikawa Region of Japan

If Ishikawa Prefecture isn’t on your travel wish list, it should be. Experience breathtaking landscapes, views of the Sea of ​​Japan, ancient streetscapes, temples, gardens, amazing food, hot springs, cherry blossoms in spring and ski slopes in winter. Located on the northwest coast of Honshu, Japan’s largest island, this place deserves a place on your bucket list.

With the remote Noto Peninsula, the historic castle town of Kanazawa, the maritime town of Kaga and the mountainous Hakusan region, there is something to explore, excite and thrill everyone. I spent a week exploring the area and definitely fell in love.

Wajima Morning Market

Noto Peninsula

The Noto Peninsula is known for its rugged coastlines, rural scenery and agricultural heritage. There is a sense of remoteness and a more relaxed atmosphere here than in many other parts of Japan.

1. Wajima Morning Market

The Wajima Morning Market is a daily market that has been running for over 1,000 years. It is one of the largest morning markets in Japan, with over 200 stalls selling everything from freshly caught fish, local fruits and vegetables, various dried goods, snacks and locally made crafts. Stall-holders are more than happy to allow you to sample their wares. The market operates daily from 8 am to noon.

2. Osaki Lacquer

Lacquerware, known as urushi, has a history dating back 9,000 years and is one of Japan’s most famous crafts. Typically, three layers of lacquer are applied to seal and protect an object, and then decoration is added. The lacquer itself comes from a special tree sap collected by hand from Japanese lacquer trees. A visit to Osaki Suyomon is a great way to learn about the process and see some incredible lacquerware products.

3. Gold Leaf Experience

Gold leaf production in Japan is more than 400 years old. Producing gold leaf is a long and difficult process that requires repeatedly beating the metal into impossibly thin sheets. Visit Wajima Art Studio Nagaya where you will have the opportunity to learn about a process called “maki” and decorate your own souvenir with gold leaf.

4. Shiryon Senmaida Rice Terraces

These hilly rice fields lead straight to the sea. Since rice terraces are built on steep slopes, they have to be planted and cut by hand; A traditional method of rice cultivation that has been recognized by the United Nations as a globally important agricultural heritage system. The beauty of the terraces varies with the season. In winter, they are covered with snow, and in summer, they are an attractive green color, before turning gold in August and September.

5. Notojima Island

Notojima Island is located just off the coast of the Noto Peninsula and was until recently connected to the mainland by a bridge. As a result, the region has developed its own culture of self-reliance, sustainability and a slow-paced lifestyle. The best way to get to know the area is to take a bicycle tour with an English-speaking local guide. I liked this experience very much. Cycle tours last 3.5 hours and are available March-November.

6. Sleep and eat

Koshuen and Tadaya are two traditional Japanese-style inns on the Noto Peninsula that feature hot springs, tatami-matted rooms (a type of rush matting) and sumptuous traditional cuisine. For a wonderful dining experience, L’Atelier de Noto is a Michelin-starred French restaurant with a Japanese flavour.

Saigawa River in Kanazawa

Kanazawa

Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, is a city with a rich culture and history that successfully blends modern and traditional.

7. Kenrokuen Garden

Kenrokuen Garden opened to the public in 1871 and is one of Japan’s most famous traditional-style gardens. It’s small enough to see everything in under an hour, but definitely a place I could happily visit again and again. Trees, bushes, ponds and waterfalls – the garden has it all. Its appearance changes with the seasons, from cherry blossoms in spring to carpets of green moss in summer. In autumn, Japanese maples turn red and scarlet, and in winter, gardeners tie the trees with bamboo and rope to protect them from heavy snowfall. Shigure-tei Teahouse, located on the grounds of Kenrokuen, is perfect for relaxing while enjoying a bowl of tea and a traditional breakfast.

Kanazawa Castle

8. Kanazawa Castle

Kanazawa Castle is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ishikawa Prefecture. Built in 1580, the palace has suffered several devastating fires over the years. The city has recently rebuilt parts of the palace and it is an impressive place to visit. A traditional tea service is available at the Gyokusen’en Rest House in the Gyokusen’inmaru Garden on the castle grounds.

9. Higashi Chaya District

Higashi Chaya District is Kanazawa’s entertainment district with its many restaurants and shops. Shadow, or “teahouses”, were traditionally places where customers could come for geisha performances (or gigi as they are called in Kanazawa). We visited Kanazawa House to experience a traditional geisha evening with the opportunity to talk with the delightful Gigi amidst food, entertainment and performances.

10. Omicho Market

The next morning started with Omicho Market, which has been in existence since the 1600s. It is the largest fresh-food market in Kanazawa, with over 180 stalls and restaurants. We shopped with assistance before returning to Inn Kanazawa House for a chance to see, learn, and turn our purchases into sushi.

Nagamachi Samurai Quarter

11. Nagamachi Samurai District

The paved streets and tiled mud walls of the Nagamachi district were home to many samurai families during the Edo period (1603–1867). If you spend a little time exploring here, you will get a sense of what life was like for a samurai at that time. A highlight is the Nomura Residence, the only samurai residence open to the public in Nagamachi. There are various heirlooms on display, including full suits of samurai armour.

12. Museum of Contemporary Art of the 21st Century

The 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art is just steps from Kenrokuen Garden and exhibits artists from Japan and abroad. The museum houses many popular permanent exhibitions as well as many temporary exhibitions. One of the most popular, interactive and permanent exhibits is the Leandro Ehrlich swimming pool – A pool where exhibition visitors appear underwater.

13. Noguchi Naohiko Sake Institute

An hour’s drive from Kanazawa city is the village of Kanagaso, which is so small that many locals don’t even know it exists. Here, you’ll find the Noguchi Naohiko Sake Institute. Noguchi Naohiko is one of the most famous Toji (Sake Master Brewers) and have been making sake since 1949. In 2017, he came out of retirement to open the institute aimed at teaching future master brewers. Try some delicious sake in the institution’s special tasting room.

14. Sleep

A great option to stay in Kanazawa is the Hyatt Centric Kanazawa. This is a great hotel located in the heart of the city, close to all the attractions and just seconds from the train station where the bullet trains come and go from Tokyo.

Kaga Onsen in Ishikawa Prefecture

Kaga Onsen

Kaga Onsen is a collection of four hot spring towns (or onsen) south of Kanazawa. The hot springs were discovered by monks who came to Mount Hakusan 1,300 years ago and have been popular ever since. A feature of Kaga’s hot spring towns are their public baths (Soyu), which are found in the center of every city.

15. Yamashiro Onsen

Yamashiro Onsen is nestled at the foot of Mount Hakusan. Tourists can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of old Japan by staying in Ryokan (“Inn”) and city tour Soyu (“public bath”) or co-soy (“Old Public Baths”). You can have your own private thermal bath in your room at the beautiful Tachibana Shikitei Ryokan in town. Alternatively, Mori no Sumika Resort & Spa has gorgeous rooms, incredible food, and spectacular hot springs just outside town.

16. Yamanaka Onsen

Yamanaka Onsen is a small resort town along the Kakusenkei gorge. It is said that the hot spring water here reduces muscle and joint pain, promotes quick recovery from illness and improves one’s general health. You can bathe at Kikunoyu – Yamanaka’s public baths in the center of town, which have separate buildings for men and women. A great place for lunch in town is Ainuma Station Bistro, which serves French cuisine and Japanese cuisine.

Kakusenkei gorge at Yamanaka Onsen

17. Kakusenkei Gorge

The Kakusenkei Gorge runs parallel to Yamanaka City and is just a few blocks from the city center. There is a beautiful wooden bridge at one end of the valley and a modern steel bridge at the other. A 20-minute forest trail leads from one bridge to another through a valley with a river, waterfalls and unique rock formations – a tranquil escape from the city above.

18. Nadatera Temple

The final stop was the beautiful Nadatera Temple, where dramatic cliffs and natural rock formations rise above unique temple buildings, tranquil mossy forests, carp-filled ponds, and traditional-style gardens. In 717, the monk Taichō climbed Mount Hakusan, and while meditating on the highest peak, was inspired to build Natadera Temple. The wooden halls and pagodas are carved with Chinese zodiac animals, peonies and chrysanthemums. The main hall, used for most Buddhist services, houses a 25-foot statue of Kannon, the Buddhist goddess of mercy and compassion.

The opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen train route between Tokyo and Kanazawa means the region can now be reached by bullet train in just under 2.5 hours, making this spectacular part of Japan accessible to every traveller.

