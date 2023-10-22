‘My £100,000 pension has stopped because I moved to Spain’

Australia, New Zealand, UK, Colombia, Spain… the list of countries where Kevin Kissack has lived and worked is not included on most travel lists.

But the 62-year-old, now living in Spain with his wife Maria, didn’t expect it to be so difficult to get his hard-earned pension.

He said he would face a tax bill of £30,000 if he took a pension lump sum on his £100,000 savings while living abroad.

Virgin Money, their current provider, does not offer a drawdown option on pensions.

As an expat, Mr Kissack said this means it is almost impossible for him to transfer money to a better-paying account without withdrawing the full amount and incurring a huge tax bill.

He added: “If I make the wrong decision, if I take it out as a lump sum now, I’ll lose money, or if I take it to Spain, thinking it’s OK, and then The Spanish authorities say: ‘You must pay tax on the funds as well as any withdrawals.’

Mr Kissack sought his own financial advice on the matter, but said he had found it difficult to find reliable information and felt he could not make a decision without being completely sure.

“I couldn’t get any definite answer. Everyone is being very normal.

Kevin Kissack is finding it impossible to move his pension money without a huge tax bill

A Virgin Money spokesperson said: “Customers wishing to access their pension can withdraw it as a lump sum, or if they want to take a regular income they can transfer to a pension provider that offers that option. Is.

“We do not charge any fees for transfers and we are considering adding a drawdown option to our offering in the future.”

Mr Kissack said: “I thought things would get better. But I’ve got an Australian pension and it’s great compared to this. It’s tax free, the whole thing. You can just do what you like”.

He is one of thousands of people thrown into trouble because pension providers refuse to transfer money to accounts abroad.

These migrants face a minefield of regulation and advice, leaving them thousands of pounds out of pocket in tax bills.

Brexit made the system even more complex, forcing some pension providers to change their rules about what they would allow overseas clients to do.

Even those who manage to transfer their cash to their new home country are potentially vulnerable to fraudsters who use the pensioner’s ignorance of legal jurisdiction to avoid justice .

Consultants say pensioners living abroad are not aware of the rules and expatriates have not been able to trust government advice.

‘It’s like a savings account you can’t access’

Kelly Mains-Sheard, 62, has two UK pensions with different providers.

When she turned 60 she moved her money into annuity drawdown – but complicated rules meant she spent years trying to access this money.

Mrs Mains-Sheard, who lives in South Africa, says her provider is not responding to her attempts to contact them and her concern has been passed to customer service.

“It’s just headache after headache,” she said. “In a way, my hands are tied. I can’t get any closer.”

The retiree also received compensation for the delay from a provider who acknowledged her difficulties but failed to provide any further assistance on how she could access her pension, she said.

She’s worried she’ll be hit with a huge tax bill if she withdraws the money in lump sum, but she said her main frustration was the lack of information available.

Mrs Mains-Sheard explained: “I worked hard and had a very successful job and I paid into these pensions with the expectation that I would get something at the end of the day.

“It’s like having a savings account that you can’t access, into which you’ve honestly deposited money every month,” he said.

Other retirees also said they were unable to get the right advice – not even from government sources.

The MoneyHelper PensionWise guide, supported by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), tells pensioners they can withdraw 25 per cent of their pension pot tax-free from 55, no matter where they live.

The 38-page “Your Pension: Your Choice” document has long been issued to people who are about to reach pension age, by providers, decorated with the insignia of HM Government and allowing tax-free withdrawals. Advice has been given regarding.

But only those already in the UK and planning to stay here are guaranteed a tax-free lump sum, while expatriates could face a bill for up to half the amount they withdraw.

Countries including France, Spain and Australia, the most popular destinations for the 1.2 million British pensioners living abroad, do not recognize tax-exempt status.

The guidance has been changed to make it clearer for migrants, following complaints from consultants including Geraint Davies of Montfort International.

Mr Davis said many expatriates are not aware of how different their financial situation is from that of the average retiree.

“The whole problem is that there is no collective noun to describe people affected by these issues,” the consultant explained, “so there is no means of alerting them that they have an issue.

‘They break into your gold-plated pension and destroy your life’

Faced with difficulties gaining access to their money in the UK, some expatriates move their money abroad into a Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS).

Many pension providers require migrants to take advice in the UK and the country where they are living before allowing a transfer.

But the world of international financial advice can be risky.

Dianne Bentley, 65, a retired nurse who lives in France where she runs a business with her husband Peter, 69, claims she has lost the equivalent of half her NHS pension after taking bad advice.

After a cold call from a well-known company, an adviser said she would get better returns by transferring her lucrative final salary NHS pension to Malta-based investment schemes.

Diane Bentley claims she lost half of her NHS pension after getting bad financial advice

A representative of the NHS scheme later confirmed to Mrs Bentley that no such incentive existed when she took her pension out of the scheme.

He claims his pension, which would have kept pace with inflation, was initially £150,000, and rose to £185,000 after nine years. Telegraph Money calculations found this increase represents an annual return of less than 2.5 per cent.

“We’re not sure they’re giving good returns,” the former nurse said.

They claim that the high fees paid to advisors and huge commissions of up to 7 percent ruined most of the growth their money achieved.

Mrs Bentley is still working at the couple’s camping site, but said they are moving back to England in December because they can no longer maintain the property.

“We lost a lot of money from our pensions,” he said.

She manages a Facebook group with around 900 migrants facing similar problems.

Mrs Bentley now works with the campaign group Transparency Taskforce, which seeks to improve accountability in international finance.

’55 percent of my pension was ruined due to the fraudulent scheme’

Another pension victim, Sue Flood, 64, was forced to pay a tax bill of 55 per cent of her £250,000 after being duped into a fraud scheme by an adviser.

Ms Flood sought help from an FCA-regulated adviser before moving to Spain with her partner to ensure she would be able to access her money abroad.

She had the BBC defined benefit scheme and was told she could get some money quickly at no extra cost.

After being refused a QROP, the advisor told her she could transfer her money to an individual pension plan.

But the scheme was not an individual scheme, it was an occupational pension scheme with Arch, which was later investigated by the Pensions Regulator (TPR) and deemed a fraud by the High Court in December 2011. The company no longer exists.

Ms Flood said a subject access request she submitted turned up evidence that a consultant had hand-altered the documents, removing “personal” and adding “business”.

Despite reporting the scheme as soon as they realized something was wrong, the couple were hit with a tax bill of 55 per cent of the value of the pot, as well as an HMRC charge.

Many of those who lost money in the scheme are still fighting HMRC tax charges, which could lead to only £4 million of the £27 million lost being recovered.

Ms Flood said she suffered panic attacks after losing the money. She separated from her partner and returned to the UK with her 8-year-old child.

Ms Flood is working with the all-party parliamentary group on investment fraud and has given evidence to the DWP inquiry into the scams.

“These people, they take your life and they do it with impunity,” she said. “They break into your gold-plated pension and destroy your life.”

The new rules mean pension scheme trustees can stop suspicious transfers using a “red flag” system until the retiree can prove they have taken scam guidance from the Wealth and Pensions Service.

But former BBC staff are unconvinced that enough is being done to protect pensioners.

“These scams still happen,” Ms. Flood explained. “Investments, QROPS. The system doesn’t stop it.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com