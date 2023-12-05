CHARLOTTE, NC, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, amwins , a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released its Market State Report, an updated market overview covering rate fluctuations, capacity and evolving coverage trends across various sectors of business and industries in the United States, London and Provides information. Bermuda.

mWins’ Market State – 2024 Outlook analyzes the industry’s resiliency and strengths, showing that some markets are less challenging than others, with a competitive rate environment and more favorable underwriting, while others are among the worst ever seen. Battling one of the more demanding markets. The report also serves as a valuable educational resource, equipping retail agents and brokers with the insight and guidance needed to navigate current market conditions with confidence.

“At the heart of our mission is a simple pledge – to help our customers win – and our commitment extends beyond mere market predictions; it is a dedicated promise to deliver unique products and services regardless of current trends, ” said Chief Executive Officer Scott Purviance. Of Amwins. “Within this dynamic market, our experts anticipate and plan for shifts and changes, and with the right strategy and foresight, we help our clients win by staying ahead of the game.”

In this comprehensive report, Mwins provides worldwide expertise and unique market perspective that provides clients with distinctive thought leadership and valuable insights. Current growth and future outlook focuses on the property, casualty and professional lines markets for construction, energy, environmental, health care, public entity, real estate, transportation and other industries.

To read the full report please visit: amwins.com/state-of-the-market

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 160 offices globally and handles premium placements of more than $33.1 billion annually.

