Mutant Ape Planet founder pleads guilty to wire fraud conspiracy

Last year, French national Michel Aurelian, inspired by the success of the BAYC collection, founded the Mutant Ape edition.

Although their own version was in no way endorsed or approved by Yugalabs, it nevertheless became somewhat popular within a few months.

been misled from the beginning

Unfortunately for investors in the project – which has since been removed from OpenSea – it was short-lived. Unlike other failed projects, which often ended due to poor financial models or being hacked, Mutant Ape Collection “decided to fold” after announcing that the community “has become too toxic.”

However, it turned out that this was not the case at all. In fact, the founder and his team never intended to deliver on their promises, having a dilemma in mind from the beginning. The Mutant Ape Collection promised buyers future investment opportunities, merchandise, additional perks, etc. at a certain point. These promises were never fulfilled.

In January, Aurelien was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents at JFK Airport and charged with defrauding investors. Nearly a year later, Aurelien pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Seizures and possible jail time

According to the DOJ, the defendants face up to five years in prison for conspiring to commit wire fraud amounting to approximately $3 million.

US Attorney Bron Peace reaffirmed his office’s commitment to protecting investors from bad actors, whether fraud occurs in the crypto sector or elsewhere.

“With today’s guilty plea, Mitchell admits that he conspired with others to defraud consumers seeking to participate in the new digital asset market. Our Office is well aware that criminal actors are taking advantage of the continued pace of innovation in the digital asset sector and the desire of the investing public to get involved in cryptocurrency to perpetrate large-scale fraud. “Holding these criminal actors accountable and protecting the public is and will remain a priority for this office.”

Similar statements were also made by Homeland Security Investigations agents in New York, where the case was prosecuted.

Aurelian will be sentenced at a later date. Meanwhile, he has agreed to pay $1.4 million to victims in the asset forfeiture case. The fate of the remaining $1.6 million is unknown.

Source: cryptopotato.com