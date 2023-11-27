Must Read: MadHappy Inaugurates Los Angeles Flagship, Stella McCartney Names New CEO

These are the stories that were making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Madhappy opens Los Angeles flagship

Over the weekend, Madhappy opened its inaugural LA flagship store at 8906 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Following countless successful pop ups across the country since the brand launched in 2017, the 2,800-square-foot space includes a café space – Pantry by MadHappy – which is a collaboration between L.A. culinary hotspots Courage Bagels, Gajsta and John & Vinny’s. Provides companion menus. {Fashionista Inbox}

Amandine Ohayon appointed new CEO of Stella McCartney

Amandine Ohayon, most recently in charge of Pronovias, is taking up the role of chief executive officer at Stella McCartney. Ohayon, who has spent most of her career working in the beauty industry, will replace Gabrielle Maggio. WWDSamantha Conti reported. With almost three decades of experience in luxury markets, she has championed sustainability in her previous roles, something she is expected to continue to do as the head of Stella McCartney. ,WWD/paywall}

Terry Richardson faces two new sexual assault lawsuits

Terry Richardson, once a top photographer for publications such as the trend And Harper’s Bazaar, Two new lawsuits filed last week allege sexual harassment. Spanish model Minerva Portillo has sued a disgraced photographer for allegedly sexually assaulting her and then displaying and selling photos of the incident without her consent. Portillo’s filing came two days after a similar lawsuit from former actor and model Karen Bernstein. Jessica Testa of The New York Times writes that fashion institutions have long distanced themselves from Richardson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times in the past. ,the new York Times,

Brands rethink the chief digital officer position

As the lines between offline and online continue to blur, many fashion brands are rethinking the role of the chief digital officer, according to the report fashion business Author Mark Bain. Nowadays, almost every position within a fashion company has a digital component, and in response, companies are adapting the duties – and in some cases, the title – of the role. While this may reduce the amount of formal chief digital officer positions there somewhat, the need for techno-business experts isn’t going anywhere. ,fashion business/paywall}

