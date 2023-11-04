November 4, 2023
Musk's xAI is ready to launch the first AI model for a selected group


Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pauses during a speaking engagement with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters Acquires licensing rights

Nov 3 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI will release its first AI model to a select group on Saturday, the billionaire and CEO of Tesla (TSLA.O) said on Friday.

This comes nearly a year after OpenAI’s ChatGPT captured the attention of businesses and users around the world, leading to increased adoption of the generic AI technology.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015, but resigned from the company’s board in 2018.

“In some important respects, it (XAI’s new model) is the best that currently exists,” he posted on his X social media platform.

“XAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ customers as soon as it moves out of early beta,” Musk posted.

X, earlier known as Twitter, launched two new membership plans last week, $ 16 per month premium+ level and $ 3 per month priced for users wishing to pay for advertising experience. level.

The billionaire, who has been critical of Big Tech’s AI efforts and what he calls censorship, said earlier this year he would launch a maximum truth-finding AI that aims to rival Google’s (GOOGL.O) Bard. Will try to understand the nature of the universe. Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) Bing AI.

The team behind xAI, which launched in July, comes from Google’s DeepMind, the Windows parent, and other top AI research firms.

Although X and xAI are separate, the companies work closely together. xAI also works with Tesla and other companies.

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle (ORCL.N) and Musk’s self-described close friend, said in September that xAI had signed a contract to train its AI models on Oracle’s cloud.

Reporting by Akash Sriram and Mrinmoy Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguly and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com

