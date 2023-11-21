Musk’s ex sues Media Matters over pro-Nazi content links

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk’s Accused of trying. Corp and Oracle Corp were running next to pro-Nazi material.

“Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers off the platform and destroy X Corp,” the company said in a complaint filed Monday in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas.

The liberal watchdog group reports a spate of anti-Semitic and other hate speech on X, some of which Musk himself promoted, caused outrage and alienated advertisers. Apple and Walt Disney Co. have suspended or halted advertising spending on the platform.

The X claims that the media Matters started a “clear slander campaign” in November by publishing about 20 articles against social media platforms and Musk. The complaint accuses Media Matters of illegally interfering with Ax’s contracts with advertisers and making malicious and false statements that it knowingly placed advertisements near anti-Semitic posts.

Musk’s company is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a court order directing Media Matters to immediately remove an article it posted in mid-November. Musk indicated in an ex-post that he would file more lawsuits.

Representatives for Media Matters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk agreed with a post last week that said Jews have a “dialectical hatred” toward white people, which drew outrage from many Tesla investors as well as the White House. Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of wealth management firm Gerber Kawasaki Inc., said on CNBC on Thursday that Musk’s anger is “destroying the brand.”

The 52-year-old entrepreneur is the world’s richest person and the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., as well as the owner of X. He is famous for his provocative posts, including one in which he said he had money for the taking. Tesla went private, prompting a shareholder lawsuit that it ultimately won. But his latest forays into religion and race have drawn a particularly furious reaction.

Among those defending Musk is hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who said on X that Musk is not anti-Semitic and “the world is a much better place because of him.”

The case is X Corp. v. Media Matters for America, 23-cv-1175, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth).

–With assistance from Edwin Chan and Dana Hull.

(Updated with allegations in the lawsuit. A previous version of the story has been corrected where the lawsuit was filed.)

