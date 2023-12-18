Musk's ex hit with first investigation into breach of EU's Digital Services Act

Getty Images | Chris Delmas

The European Union has launched a formal investigation into whether Elon Musk’s X platform (formerly Twitter) violated the Digital Services Act (DSA), which could result in a fine of up to 6 percent of global revenue. An announcement from the European Commission today said the agency had “launched formal proceedings to assess whether Services Act (DSA) has been violated.”

This is the commission’s first formal investigation under the Digital Services Act, which applies to large online platforms and has content moderation and transparency requirements. The move has been in the works since at least October, when a formal request for information was sent amid reports of widespread Israel/Hamas disinformation.

The European Commission said today that it had filed a formal infringement complaint against “Decided to initiate proceedings”. The commission said the investigation would focus on the spread of illegal content, the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation on X, transparency and “a suspected misleading design of the user interface”.

The investigation into illegal content will focus on “risk assessment and mitigation measures” and “functioning of notice and action mechanisms for illegal content” as mandated by the DSA. The commission said it would be evaluated “in light of X’s content moderation resources,” a reference to the deep staff cuts Musk has made since buying Twitter in October 2022.

Community notes and paid checkmarks are under review

The announcement said the information manipulation part of the investigation will “evaluate the effectiveness of X’s so-called ‘Community Notes’ system in the EU and related policies that minimize risks to civil discourse and electoral processes.” The transparency investigation “concerns suspected shortcomings in providing access to X’s publicly accessible data to researchers under Article 40 of the DSA, as well as deficiencies in X’s advertising repository,” the Commission said.

Musk’s decision to make the “verification” checkmark a payment feature will feed into the Commission’s investigation into whether the X user interface has a deceptive design. The Commission said it would evaluate “the checkmarks attached to certain subscription products, the so-called blue cheques”.

The commission said the investigation would include more requests for information, interviews and “observations”. There is no legal time limit for completing the investigation.

“The commencement of formal proceedings entitles the Commission to take further enforcement steps, such as interim measures and non-compliance decisions. The Commission also has the authority to accept any commitments made by ” Said in the announcement.

one in today’s statement,X said it is committed to complying with the Digital Services Act and is cooperating with regulators. “It is important that this process remains free from political influence and follows the law,” the company said. “X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly toward this goal.”

