Musk's Cybertruck starts at $61,000. Can Tesla meet demand?

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

With the launch of the Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday, the world’s most polarizing entrepreneur gave the public another reason to love or hate himself: a stainless steel-powered vehicle with an angular and menacing body that resembles the Thunderdome at Costco. Sure to bring a hint of. Parking lot near you.

At a launch event in Austin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk began delivering future vehicles to the first of thousands of buyers who have waited patiently during years of delays. Driving himself to a dark auditorium filled with fans, Musk got out of the truck, climbed into its bed and declared the truck “the coolest thing on the road.”

“Ultimately, the future will look like the future,” he said.

His presentation was full of stunts — like a video of a gunman firing bullets at the door of a truck to show how tough it was — but was short on details about how quickly Tesla will be able to get vehicles off the assembly line. Will happen. The company updated its website Thursday to reveal the truck’s price: $61,000 to $100,000, depending on the model. It expects deliveries to accelerate in 2024 and 2025.

The long-awaited launch caps years of false starts. The Cybertruck had an inauspicious start at a 2019 product demonstration, when Musk invited a customer to test the “unbreakable” glass by throwing a bowling ball at him, but he uttered a curse when the window broke.

In the four years since then, the vehicle has seen repeated delays due to various supply chain pressures. Competition has also heated up, with Ford and Rivian taking on Tesla and launching their own electric pickups on the market.

Early reactions at the Tesla showroom in Bethesda, MD, on Thursday suggest that the truck, like its inventor, is not for everyone.

“Extremely ugly…horrible!” That’s according to Nancy Curran, a retired Bethesda resident whose husband dragged her into the showroom to check out the truck.

“Breathtaking,” declares Tesla superfan Nick Simic in a Cybertruck T-shirt. “Photos don’t do it justice.”

simic, One swimming-pool designer, who already owns a Tesla Model Had been. He preordered a Cybertruck 18 months ago.

The Cybertruck’s unique, angular frame sets it apart from older carmakers’ offerings such as the electric Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado models that closely resemble their gas-powered predecessors. Tesla describes the Cybertruck’s stainless steel body as a “virtually impenetrable” exoskeleton that will help resist dents, damage, and long-term corrosion.

How soon will the company manage to deliver the vehicles to the thousands of fans who have ordered and waited patiently for years? Musk did not say this on Thursday.

Analysts say the same factors that make the truck unique – the edgy design and massive steel frame – may also be contributing to production issues.

The company does not have any of the business benefits that come with building on a pre-existing manufacturing template such as Ford’s F-Series. The parts used in the Cybertruck generally cannot be distributed across the company’s other offerings, making it more expensive to produce. And Musk has already acknowledged that accelerating to meet demand will be challenging.

“I want to temper expectations for the Cybertruck,” Musk said in a call with investors on Oct. 2. “It’s a great product, but economically it will take a year or 18 months to become a significant positive cash flow contributor.”

Tesla is taking reservations on its website, which will require a $250 refundable deposit. Musk said in a recent call with investors that the company has received more than 1 million reservations this way.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimated the number of reservations is probably closer to 2 million, but he expects only 40 to 50 percent of those consumers will make their purchases.

The price of the truck has increased since Tesla announced the vehicle in 2019. At the time, the lower-end, single-motor version was a little less than $40,000, with the most expensive selling for around $70,000. But since then the industry has experienced significant inflation in its component prices.

Brian Salsetti, a finance professional who stopped by the Bethesda showroom, predicted demand will be strong. “Elon Musk has a cult following,” he said. “I think whatever he makes, people will buy it.”

Still, he wondered how people would operate the heavy vehicle in everyday life.

“I don’t know how people can run it,” he said. “You can’t put it in a parking space.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com