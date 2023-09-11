Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates: Tech giants to talk AI at Private Capital Summit

WASHINGTON — Congress turned its attention to artificial intelligence this week, as some of Big Tech’s most high-profile names came to Capitol Hill to brainstorm in a first-of-its-kind gathering, with lawmakers moving quickly to Will discuss ways to regulate the technology. Warned that this could lead to human extinction.

In a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, all 100 senators will hear from Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and renamed it X; Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPAT company OpenAI; And to several other prominent tech leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. has named its inaugural AI Insight Forum.

The brainstorming sessions of the Senate will continue till autumn.

“Let’s see if there’s enough oxygen in the room for all of us,” quipped Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who plans to attend.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., smiled and said he was expecting “a lot of drama” on Wednesday, perhaps a nod to the much-publicized cage match that never happened this year between tech titans Musk and Zuckerberg.

“We’ll see what actually comes out with respect to the content,” Lankford said. “All those tech CEOs are surrounded by lawyers telling them what to say and what not to say,” he said.

With everyone from the tech world in one building, this forum will surely attract an army of staff, lobbyists and journalists. Whenever Musk, the top executive of SpaceX and Tesla and the world’s richest person, enters the Capitol, security is heightened; Security will become even tighter with tech billionaires roaming the halls.

That same day, Representative Nancy Mace, R-S.C. A House Oversight subcommittee, led by Joe Biden, will hold a hearing with Biden administration technology officials titled: “How are federal agencies using artificial intelligence?”

And on Tuesday, the Senate will hold a pair of AI hearings. The leaders of a key commerce and science subcommittee — Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. – Hear testimony from experts on how AI companies can increase transparency and public trust.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Judiciary’s subcommittee on technology and privacy — Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo. — Plans to hold its third hearing on AI oversight and regulations, featuring leaders from Microsoft and powerhouse chipmaker Nvidia.

The Senate pair recently unveiled a bipartisan framework for their upcoming legislation, simply named the US AI Act, which includes requiring AI companies to register with an independent oversight body to ensure That they can be held legally liable for things like privacy violations and obvious deep fakes. and mandating transparency requirements for the training data and accuracy of AI models.

Blumenthal said his bipartisan framework is “closely aligned” with Schumer’s framework on AI, and he said the committees are “working closely” with the Democratic leader’s high-profile tech forums.

“For the leader to make this a priority and devote so much time to it sends a powerful signal about the need for legislation,” Blumenthal said in an interview. “We all know the way Congress works, legislation comes from committees. “It is very rare that a bill goes straight to the House and certainly not a major bill of this importance.”

Schumer in AI spotlight

Whether legislation can be written and brought to the floor by the end of the year is unknown. (Ask ChatGPT and the AI ​​platform will tell you it’s uncertain whether a bill will be passed by Congress in the future.) But it’s unusual for a Senate leader to take ownership of a specific policy issue, as Schumer has done. Intelligence – especially since it’s a topic they haven’t focused on much in the past.

In a major speech on AI this summer, Schumer called it a “revolution moment.” And New York Democrats have created their own bipartisan working group on AI that includes Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Todd Young, R-Ind., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D. Are included. The group is undertaking a balancing act: They’re talking about how AI can make life better for Americans, but also emphasizing that it poses serious dangers, potentially Displaces millions of jobs, interferes in elections and spreads misinformation, and poses a threat to national security.

“If we do nothing, AI will advance without us and the threats may be maximized and opportunities minimized. And so this is going to be one of the most important sessions of Congress ever, if you will,” Schumer told reporters. forums, an innovative approach is needed because AI is “so unique.” It is wide and deep. This is going to impact every aspect of the society. “It’s constantly changing and it’s very complex.”

Part of the challenge in drafting legislation on AI is that it touches almost every committee in Congress, from Commerce and Judiciary to the Armed Services, Agriculture and Energy. For example, Senator Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., a member of the Commerce and Science Committee, said he has taken an interest in film and music copyright infringement, but also in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s new AI standards, which are being developed this year. Known by name. NIST.

“It’s endless,” Lujan said.

The series of insight forums aims to “get as much information as possible” to help committee leaders from both parties see how AI will impact the areas over which they have jurisdiction.

“It won’t work if we don’t keep the committee structure going, and it won’t work if we don’t keep it bipartisan,” Rounds said in an interview. Asked when lawmakers might craft legislative solutions to address the already booming industry, Rounds couldn’t provide a definitive answer: “We’re in the learning phase, and we’ll be there for some time. Will stay.”

inventors and innovators

Another member of the commerce panel, Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said she wants to ensure that any new regulation does not stifle the innovation of some small innovators and innovators.

“We want to make sure that, first of all, not just when we make AI policy, but when we make AI policy, we’re listening not just to the high-profile, very wealthy people on the front lines, but We’re also listening to the innovators who, Loomis said, “are doing things behind the scenes that we don’t even know about.”

Loomis added, “These kinds of innovations aren’t necessarily going to come from Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg — they’re more appropriate from the people who buy that technology than the people who create the technology.” “So what we want to do is we have to make sure that we are not helping to create monopolistic positions in emerging industries and AI is an emerging industry.

On the other side of the chamber, House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have also expressed reservations about overly regulating artificial intelligence at a time when most lawmakers don’t fully understand it. McCarthy organized a bipartisan briefing for members this spring with experts from MIT.

“I mean, I saw Schumer go out and say he wants to do this [regulate AI],” McCarthy said during an interview earlier this year. “Schumer uses a flip phone. I’m not sure how a guy with a flip phone who doesn’t even know how to use a smartphone should be talking about what he’s doing in AI.

In addition to Musk, Zuckerberg and Gates, the CEOs of Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and Palantir will be present at Wednesday’s forum, along with the heads of labor, human rights and entertainment groups. They include AFL-CIO President Elizabeth Shuler; Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers; and Charles Rivkin, president and CEO of the Motion Picture Association.

