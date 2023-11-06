Musk will integrate xAI with social media platform X

This is an AI generated summary, which may contain errors. For reference, always see the full article.

Elon Musk says XAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, on November 3 after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform

The billionaire also said that XAI released its first AI model, a bot called Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday.

The startup aims to create AI tools that “assist humanity in the pursuit of understanding and knowledge,” and Grok is designed to answer questions with a little intelligence.

Musk, who has criticized Big Tech’s AI efforts that are plagued with censorship, launched Tries to understand.

“Grok has access to information in real time through the X platform, which is a huge advantage compared to other models,” Musk said.

X, the social media firm formerly known as Twitter, which Musk owns, is separate from XAI, but the companies work closely together. xAI also works with its electric car maker Tesla and other companies.

Last week Musk told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that he thinks AI is “the most disruptive force in history.” Musk predicted at the first global AI security summit in Bletchley Park, England, that the technology would be able to “do everything” and make employment a thing of the past as we know it today.

In 2015, Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, which has created a craze for generative AI technology worldwide, but stepped down from the board in 2018. – Rappler.com

Source: www.rappler.com