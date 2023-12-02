Musk thanks right-wing German newspaper editor for lauding Tesla CEO's 'F**k you' for advertisers as victory against woke culture Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS )

Elon Musk thanked the editor of a right-wing German publication for supporting him and praising his controversial “Go F**k Yourself” statement, which was aimed at getting advertisers to boycott his social network X, formerly Twitter.

What happened: The editor-in-chief of the right-wing German publication Welt wrote an opinion piece praising Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Musk’s rhetoric against advertisers was hailed as a victory against “woke” culture.

“The more successful Elon Musk is, the more leftist capitalists vilify him as an accomplice to the Nazis,” Ulf Poshard said in his opinion article.

“Now Musk has responded in a tough manner and thus demonstrated his true entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

While Musk faced criticism for his comments at the DealBook summit, he thanked Poshard for praising his stance.

Musk said, “Weilen dank,” which translates to “thank you.”

Not surprisingly, Musk agrees with Poshard’s opinion. He has long been against the “woke mind virus” and cancel culture.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Bill Maher, Musk said that the “woke mind virus” is apocalyptic.

Musk told Maher, “So those are two aspects of the ‘woke mind virus’ that I think are very dangerous… You can’t question things; even though it’s bad to question. Almost synonymous would be cancel culture. “

Musk blames 25% decline in 2022 NFLX of Netflix Inc. The streaming service is unwatchable due to stock price “woke mind virus”.

Musk received support from partners amid criticism

Musk has come under criticism for supporting a debunked anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. Major advertisers like Apple Inc. AAPL, Walt Disney Company DIS, Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, And others have stopped advertising on X in response.

Despite apologizing for his anti-Semitic remarks, Musk has stuck to his stance. He also called on advertisers not to boycott Meta Instagram of Meta Platform Inc.Who is accused of showing sexual material to minors.

Amidst all this, Musk has now got the support of hedge manager. bill ackman, Who pledges to remain invested in

