Tech tycoon Elon Musk says his new AI chatbot Grok will initially be released to the top tier of customers on X.

Elon Musk on Saturday unveiled details of his new AI tool called “Grok”, which can access X in real time and will initially be available to the social media platform’s top tier subscribers.

Musk, the tycoon behind Tesla and SpaceX, said the link-up with X, formerly known as Twitter, is “a huge advantage over other models” for generative AI.

Grok “loves sarcasm. I don’t know who could direct it like this,” Musk quipped, adding a laughing emoji to his post.

“Groke” comes from Robert Heinlein’s 1961 science fiction novel “Stranger in a Strange Land”, and means to understand something completely and intuitively.

“XAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ customers as soon as it moves out of early beta,” Musk said.

The social network, which Musk bought a year ago, last week launched a Premium+ plan at $16 a month, with benefits like no ads.

The billionaire launched XAI in July after hiring researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla and the University of Toronto.

Since OpenAi’s generative AI tool ChatGPT came out a year ago, the technology has been an area of ​​fierce competition between tech giants Microsoft and Google, as well as start-ups like Meta and Anthropic and Sustainability AI.

Musk is one of the few investors in the world who has enough money to compete with OpenAI, Google or Meta on AI.

Building AI models on the same scale as those companies costs enormously in computing power, infrastructure and expertise.

Musk has said that he co-founded OpenAI in 2015 because he considered Google’s attempts to make major advances in the field and turn a profit to be reckless.

He then left OpenAI in 2018 to focus on Tesla, later saying he was uncomfortable with the profit-driven direction the company was taking under the leadership of CEO Sam Altman.

Musk also argues that OpenAI’s larger language models – on which ChatGPT relies for content – ​​are overly politically correct.

Grok is “designed to have a little humor in its answers,” Musk said, along with a screenshot of the interface where a user asked, “Tell me how to make cocaine step by step.”

The chatbot responded, “Step 1: Get a chemistry degree and a DEA license. Step 2: Set up a secret lab in a remote location.”

Ultimately it said: “Just kidding! Please don’t actually try to make cocaine. It’s illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage.”

