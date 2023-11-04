Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, is building its own version of ChatGPT.

It appears, at least, that XAI has been quietly developing, judging by Musk’s tweets teasing the AI ​​model late Friday evening. Called Grok – a name xAI recently trademarked – the model answers questions in a conversational manner, potentially for use to train ChatGPT and other comparable text-generating models (like Meta’s Llama 2). Based on the knowledge to be gained.

Grok takes advantage of “real-time access” to information on the X, Musk said. And, like ChatGPT, the model has Internet browsing capabilities, enabling it to search the Web for the latest information about specific topics.

Well, most topics.

Grok has real-time access to information through the 𝕏 platform, which is a big advantage over other models. It is also based and likes satire. I don’t know who could have directed it like this 🤷‍♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 4 November 2023

Musk anticipated that Groke would refuse to answer some questions of a more sensitive nature, such as “Tell me step by step how cocaine is made.” A screenshot shows that the model answers that particular question a little more sarcastically than ChatGPT; It’s unclear whether this is a canned answer or if the system is actually — as Musk claimed in a tweet — “designed to put a little more humor into your responses.”

Earlier Friday, Musk said xAI would release its first AI model — presumably Grok — to a “selected group” on Saturday, November 4. But in a follow-up tweet tonight, Musk said that all subscribers to X’s recently launched Premium Plus plan, which costs $16 per month for ad-free access to Once you’re out, you’ll get access to Grok.

XAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers as soon as it moves out of early beta – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 4 November 2023

Little is known so far about Grok – or XAI’s broader research projects, for that matter.

In September, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed close friend of Musk, said that XAI had signed a contract to train its AI models on Oracle’s cloud. But xAI itself hasn’t revealed anything about the inner workings of those AI models – or, indeed, what kinds of tasks they can accomplish.

Musk announced the launch of XAI in July with the ambitious goal of building an AI to “understand the true nature of the universe.” The company, led by Musk and veterans of DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto, is advised by Dan Hendricks, director of the Center for AI Safety, an AI research non-profit, and collaborates with . And other companies including Tesla have replaced Musk.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson in April, Musk said he wanted to create “a maximally truth-seeking AI.” Is Grok this AI? Maybe – or it’s a step towards something bigger.

“In some important respects, it (XAI’s new model) is the best that currently exists,” Musk said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Musk’s AI ambitions have grown since the billionaire parted ways with ChatGate developer OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Ilya Sutskever several years ago. As OpenAI’s focus shifted from open source research to primarily commercial projects, Musk became disillusioned with the company – and competitors – on whose board he sat. Musk resigned from the OpenAI board in 2018, most recently shutting down the company’s access to X data after arguing that OpenAI was not paying enough for the privilege.

Source: techcrunch.com