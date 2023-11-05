Elon Musk

Elon Musk has launched an AI chatbot called Grok on his social media site X (formerly Twitter), but as of now it’s only available to select users.

“In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” he posted on X before its release.

Mr Musk claimed Groke “loves sarcasm” and would answer questions with “a bit of humour”.

However, early indications suggest that it suffers from the same problems common to other artificial intelligence tools.

Other models refuse to answer certain questions, for example providing criminal advice. But Mr Musk said Grok would answer “the thorny questions that have been dismissed by most other AI systems”.

In a demonstration of the new tool, Posted by Mr MuskGrok was asked for a step-by-step guide to making cocaine.

It responded with “Just a moment while I pull up the recipe… because I’m totally going to help you with this”, and combined useful information with sarcastic suggestions, before warning against pursuing the idea. Listed instead of normalized.

It struck a cheery tone in reference to the trial of crypto-entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, but mistakenly suggested that the jury took eight hours to return a guilty verdict, when in fact they returned it in less than five.

Generic AI tools like Grok have been widely criticized for containing fundamental errors in their writing style despite sounding extremely solid.

The team behind Grok xAI was launched in July, incorporating talent from other AI research firms. It is a separate company but closely linked to Mr Musk’s other ventures, X and the electric car firm, Tesla.

Earlier this year Mr Musk said he wanted his version of AI to be “a maximally truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe”.

Mr Musk said a big advantage of Grok was that it had access to the latest information from the With tool.

Grok is currently in a test or “beta” format, but will be available to paying subscribers of X at a later date. Mr Musk said late on Sunday that the chatbot “will be built into the X app and will be available as a standalone app”.

At the UK AI summit last week, Mr Musk acknowledged there were risks associated with AI development.

But he has also been a longtime champion of technology. He was a co-founder of the OpenAI firm, which last year created ChatGPIT, the first AI tool made widely available. Microsoft has invested in OpenAI to make the tool available on its platform.

Google has since launched its rival artificial intelligence (AI) model, Bard, and Meta has launched Llama. The tool is designed to use previously captured information to generate text responses that sound as if a human had written them.

Grok is a term coined by science fiction author Robert A. Heinlein in his 1961 novel Stranger in a Strange Land. In this, “groking” meant having deep empathy for others.

However, xAI stated that Grok was created by Douglas Adams based on The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, which began as a BBC radio series in the 1980s but was later made into print and film. .

XAI said that Grok was intended to “answer almost anything and, even more difficult, even suggest what questions to ask”.

Grok was a “very early beta product – the best we could do with two months of training”, it added.

