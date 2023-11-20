Musk responds to anti-Semitism allegations: 'Nothing could be further from the truth'

Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino analyzes the controversial ‘X’ post on ‘The Claman Countdown’.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk defended himself last week against allegations that he was anti-Semitic, saying, “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

On Wednesday, Musk posted on his social media platforms.”

Reuters reports conspiracy theories claiming that Jews and leftists are planning ethnic and cultural replacement of the white population with non-white immigrants that will lead to “white genocide”.

Elon Musk says X users advocating ‘genocide of any group’ could face suspension after anti-Semitism allegations

An image of Elon Musk is seen displayed on a mobile device with the Twitter and X logos in this Nov. 15, 2023 illustration photo. (Jaap Arians/Nurfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The claims went so far that the White House accused Musk of “disgustingly promoting anti-Semitism and racist hatred” that “goes against our core values ​​as Americans.”

After being accused of anti-Semitism, Musk turned to his platform to clarify the situation.

“Last week, there were hundreds of fake media stories claiming I was anti-Semitic,” he wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I only wish the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.”

IBM suspends advertising of Elon Musk’s X due to ads containing anti-Semitic content

Last week, IBM decided to remove ads from

Media Matters included two explicit screenshots of IBM advertisements near pro-Hitler posts in its report.

The nonprofit said other company ads had similar experiences.

Musk threatens ‘thermonuclear lawsuit’ against Media Matters

ANKARA, TURKEY – JULY 24: In this photo illustration, Elon Musk is pictured on a phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying ‘Twitter’s’ new logo in Ankara, Turkey on July 24, 2023. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Getty Images)

IBM told Fox Business that it has “zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination” and “immediately suspending all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.” “

Two more companies opted to stop advertising on X on Friday. According to a report by Axios, one of the companies, Apple, announced its intention to suspend marketing on the platform, while the other company, Lionsgate Entertainment, indicated it was removing advertising from the platform, according to a spokesperson.

An executive at Is training effectively.”

The executive further explained that the ads follow people on X. In terms of media matters, the executive suggested, the content was following the research being done.

“As it relates to the platform itself, there are control settings for each user and each brand,” the executive said.

Timothy Nerozzi of Fox News and Reuters contributed to this report.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com