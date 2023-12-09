Musk is considering reinstating Alex Jones at X

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is considering reinstating right-wing personality Alex Jones at X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform? Vox populi, vox Dei,” Musk, who owns Ax, said in a post On the stage Saturday.

Musk’s post includes a survey on this question.

The entrepreneur’s question and poll post appear to be a reversal of his previous words on Jones’ reinstatement to the platform. Last year, Musk humorously responded to a user of the platform who asked if the controversial figure would be able to return.

“Suffer little children, and forbid them not to come unto me: such is the kingdom of heaven,” Musk wrote in an early tweet.

When another user questioned him further on this topic, Musk gave a touching response.

“My first child died in my lap. “I felt her last heartbeat,” Musk said. “I have no pity for anyone who would use the deaths of children for profit, politics or fame.”

Jones has advanced a false conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, in which 20 children died, was a “false-flag” incident intended to increase support for gun control. He was permanently banned from X, then known as Twitter, in 2018.

“Today, we have permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope,” Twitter Safety posted at the time. “We took this action based on new reports of tweets and videos posted yesterday that, in addition to the accounts’ previous violations, violate our Abusive Behavior Policy.”

When Jones was ousted in 2018, Musk no longer owned X, then Twitter. The tech entrepreneur purchased the company in October 2022.

