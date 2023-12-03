Musk fires expletive-filled volley at fleeing advertisers

Elon Musk has been a master of the pushback lately, but he’s done so with a bit more gusto and some choice words of his own.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and majority owner of Twitter posted tweets in mid-November that many, including the White House, considered anti-Semitic, saying, “It’s one of the dumbest, if not the dumbest things I’ve ever done on a platform.” Is.” ,

“I’m sorry for that tweet or post,” Musk said at the New York Times’ DealBook summit on Nov. 29, about his agreement with another Twitter user on “hate against white people” on “Jewish communities.” It was accused of promoting propaganda and said that the tweeter had “told the real truth.”

But when it comes to Disney, Apple, Paramount, Coca-Cola and others suspending millions of dollars worth of ads on Twitter because of his comments, Musk said at the DealBook Summit: “If someone tries to blackmail me with advertising, will try? Blackmail me for money? Go f— yourself. Go. F-. yourself. is that clear?”

Musk said in an onstage interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin that his supporters would take punitive action in response to those pulling the ads. “The whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in detail,” Musk threatened.

Musk and X’s defense

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said of Musk’s profane comments:

“We are a platform that allows people to make their own decisions on The community is powerful and is here to welcome you. To our partners who believe in our meaningful work – thank you.

reported that Yaccarino’s defense may have had little effect and that “at least half a dozen marketing agencies have said their clients will keep their ads away from X, while others have begun advising clients that They should also withdraw the advertisement.”

“There is no advertising value that can compensate for the reputational risk of going back to the platform,” Lou Pascalis, CEO of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory, told The Times.

According to the owner, where does X stand

Musk has denied that he is anti-Semitic and stated that “explicit calls for extreme violence are against [X’s] Terms of service and will result in suspension.”

When Sorkin asked Musk if he felt anyone pressured him, Musk responded, “If we make bad products that people don’t want to use, users will vote with their resources and something.” And will use.”

He also said that there are many powerful eyes on his companies. “SpaceX, Starlink, Tesla are overseen cumulatively by a few hundred regulators because we’re in 55 countries,” Musk said.

Source: wealthofgeeks.com