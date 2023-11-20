Musk defends himself on X as anti-Semitism grows

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk hit back against “fake” media reports accusing him of anti-Semitism, issuing his strongest response since endorsing anti-Semitic content in a post on Twitter. That sparked outrage and alienated advertisers like Apple Inc.

The backlash erupted last week after the billionaire Tesla Inc chief and ex-owner agreed to a post that said Jews have a “dialectical hatred” towards white people. That message has since been criticized by the White House as well as many Tesla investors. The Walt Disney Company was one of the big corporate names to distance itself from the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Sunday, the entrepreneur tweeted that he wished “only the best for humanity”. Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was among those who jumped to Musk’s defense. According to the Wall Street Journal, the financier said last month it would be interested in striking a deal with Targets companies.

Musk has a track record of promoting hate speech. His latest post prompted criticism from politicians and some of the world’s biggest companies, who have long urged the billionaire to better control content on his platform.

Several advertising executives privately urged X CEO Linda Yaccarino over the weekend to resign to save her reputation, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. But she refused to step down, saying she believed in the company’s mission, the FT reported.

