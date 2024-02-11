Musk angry after Tesla pay package decision, relocates Neuralink from Delaware

Neuralink founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk informed the biotech company’s shareholders this week that he has moved the company’s headquarters from Delaware to Nevada. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Feb. 10 (UPI) — Neuralink Corp. founder and investor Elon Musk is relocating the tech company from Delaware to Nevada after losing a $55.8 billion Tesla pay package that was recently thrown out by a Delaware judge.

According to Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal, Musk informed Neuralink shareholders about the change from Delaware to Nevada, which was finalized by the Nevada Secretary of State on Thursday.

“Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware,” he posted on Twitter.

“If you want shareholders to decide matters I recommend joining in Nevada or Texas,” Musk said in another post.

The billionaire also said he intends to have Tesla shareholders vote on his proposal to move Tesla from Delaware to Texas. Tesla is headquartered in Austin but was incorporated in Delaware in 2003.

Delaware Chancellor Kathleen St. Jude McCormick last month canceled a 2018 Tesla pay package that consisted mostly of Tesla shares in exchange for a cash payment.

In 2018 a shareholder filed a legal challenge to Musk’s $55.8 billion pay package, saying he dictated its terms and misled shareholders with incomplete disclosures in Tesla proxy statements.

The shareholder said Musk controlled Tesla Corporation’s board of directors, which approved pay packages, and set the terms of the package including performance incentives.

Musk argued that he owns less than a third of Tesla’s shares and is not Tesla’s controlling shareholder. He said Tesla’s stock value has increased from $53 billion to more than $1 trillion since the board approved his pay package in 2018.

In ruling against and voiding the pay package, McCormick said the process for creating the compensation plan was flawed and involved people with whom Musk has long-standing business, legal and personal relationships.

Musk asked Tesla’s board of directors to create a new compensation package that would give him 25% of Tesla shares, nearly doubling his current 13% stake in the electric vehicle maker. Musk told the board that a 25% stake in Tesla would give him greater influence over corporate decisions.

Neuralink is a US-based neurotechnology company that is working on developing an interface system that will enable the human brain to communicate with technological devices using only a person’s thoughts.

Company officials say the technology could help people with paralysis live more independent lives and in January announced its first brain implant to begin human trials.

