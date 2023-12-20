Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labor dispute?

Tesla has found itself embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute with union workers in Sweden and neighboring countries. The contest pits the electric car maker’s CEO Elon Musk, who is staunchly anti-union, against the Scandinavian country’s strongly held labor ideals.

No Tesla employees anywhere in the world are unionized, raising questions about whether strikes could spread to other parts of Europe, where workers generally have collective bargaining rights — particularly in Germany, where Tesla The most important European market is.

Here are the main things to know about Battle for the Union:

How did Tesla’s attack accelerate?

About 130 mechanics at 10 Tesla garages across Sweden walked off the job on October 27 over the company’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement. Tesla does not have a factory in Sweden, but it has a network of service centers.

As mechanics at the powerful Swedish metalworkers union IF Metall have gone on strike, other workers across the country have joined in sympathy and withheld services to put pressure on the company.

Members of the country’s transportation union say they will stop collecting garbage from Tesla service centers from Sunday. Employees at supplier Hydro Extrusion, which makes aluminum profiles, are refusing to make a component for Tesla cars.

Other unions say their members will not paint Tesla cars, clean the company’s offices or service electrical systems in its workshops or any of its 70 charging stations in Sweden.

Postal workers have stopped distributing license plates for new Tesla vehicles, leading Tesla to sue the Swedish Transport Agency demanding that it be allowed to receive plates, and the company that distributes registration numbers PostNord should also be sued. Tesla lost the initial battle in the case, which is still moving through the courts.

The boycott has extended to neighboring Nordic countries. Like Sweden, dockworkers in Denmark will not unload Tesla vehicles arriving at ports. Unions in Finland and Norway have warned that port and workshop workers will join strikes if the dispute is not resolved by Wednesday.

Who else is putting pressure on Musk?

A group of 16 institutional investors, including KLP and PensionDenmark, Norway’s largest pension fund, have written to Tesla Chairman of the Board Robin Denholm. He has urged the company to reconsider its approach towards unions and called for a meeting to discuss the matter further.

PensionDenmark has sold its 476 million kroner ($70 million) stake in the carmaker, and said it was putting Tesla on its blacklist “due to the conflict spreading in Denmark and Tesla’s inability to reach a collective agreement in any country.” In light of the latest and very clear denial.”

Danish teachers’ pension fund Pedagornus Pensions sold its 242 million kroner ($35 million) stake in Tesla because it “cannot compromise” on its core values, CEO Sune Scheckenfeldt said in a statement.

The fund discussed workers’ rights with Tesla in March, but Musk’s “hardline moves against the Nordic trade union movement” make continued investment unsustainable, it said.

Why are unions so important in the Nordic countries?

Sweden is one of the most unionized countries in Europe, with nine out of 10 workers covered by collective agreements.

Throughout Scandinavia, trade unions and employers negotiate agreements on wages and working conditions, with almost no involvement of the state. It’s a system that originated in the 1930s and is widely accepted as the backbone of the labor market model that has helped workers benefit from decades of economic prosperity.

This system results in fewer strikes than other countries such as France and Germany, as negotiation is the first way to resolve disputes.

Matthias Schmidt, an independent auto analyst, said Tesla’s efforts to score a quick victory in the license plate dispute through Swedish courts “appear to be having exactly the opposite effect, causing unions to become more assertive and sympathizers to take action across the country.” Has been.”

The IF Metal Union states that collective agreements “allow companies to operate on a level playing field, while avoiding the risk of any one employer distorting competition in the sector by imposing poor conditions on its employees.”

In a famous example of the success of this model, the Toys R Us toy chain began in Sweden in 1995 and hired only non-union workers. The chain refused to sign such collective agreements. This resulted in a three-month strike by the retail workers’ union, which turned into a full-scale boycott as other Swedish unions joined in the sympathy strike. The company eventually agreed to sign collective deals.

What has Musk said?

He never hid his disdain for unions, Writing, “This is madness,” on its social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a tweet about Swedish postal workers refusing to give out license plates.

In the US, Musk has fought online with the United Auto Workers and vigorously fought off union legal challenges to his company’s actions.

“I disagree with the idea of ​​unions,” Musk said in an onstage interview with The New York Times in November. “I don’t like anything that creates such a thing as lords and peasants.”

While Musk, the world’s richest man, said unions try to create negativity in a company, he denied that Tesla has a massive money hierarchy because the company offers stock options to everyone.

“Everyone eats at the same table. Everyone parks in the same parking spot,” he said.

Musk has accused the UAW of pushing General Motors and Chrysler into bankruptcy, causing many workers to lose their jobs. He said that if Tesla becomes unionized, “it will be because we deserve it and we have failed in some way.”

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

What could happen next?

Watching from the sidelines are labor organizers in Germany, where Tesla is set to open its first European gigafactory in 2022. The plant in Grünheide, southeast of Berlin, employs 11,000 people. It makes both batteries and Model Y SUVs.

Germany is the company’s biggest market in Europe, where 55,000 vehicles have been sold so far this year, three times more than Sweden, according to Schmidt data.

Labor organizers are on a union campaign to sign up Tesla workers and say the numbers are rising rapidly.

Workers and unions in Germany are prohibited from joining sympathy strikes, but this “could act as a catalyst for German Tesla production line workers to join local unions that could make a good deal for them.” Can,” Schmidt said.

Germany’s IG Metall union says it is concerned about occupational safety at the plant and has fielded reports from “numerous workers” about accidents and health problems that have resulted in increased employee illness rates.

The newly elected president of the union, Christian Benner, has his eyes on Tesla.

“We do not allow union-free zones! Not even on Mars, Elon Musk!” he said in his inaugural address in October.

AP writers Tom Krisher in Detroit and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com