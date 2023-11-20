MusicMagpie in discussions about sale to Aurelius and BT Group

MusicMagpie has struggled to become profitable and sales have slowed.

The Stockport-based electronics seller said talks were at a ‘very early stage’

Since going public on the LSE two years ago, the firm’s value has fallen.

MusicMagpie has confirmed that talks are ongoing about a possible sale to BT Group and investment company Aurelius.

The Stockport-based business, which is known for selling secondhand electronics, said talks were at a ‘very early stage’ and there was ‘no certainty’ that any party would make an offer.

Since going public on the London Stock Exchange two years ago, the company’s value has fallen by about 87 percent as trading has slowed due to the easing of Covid-related restrictions and economic uncertainty.

Founders: MusicMagpie was started in 2007 by Walter Gleason and Steve Oliver (pictured)

It has also struggled to become profitable due to higher costs from sourcing goods and the increased use of third-party platforms such as Amazon, eBay and Backmarket.

For the six months ending May, MusicMagpie’s pre-tax losses more than tripled to £3.2 million and turnover fell by £9 million to £62 million.

Sales of books and disc media fell more sharply than expected, falling by £4.4 million to £20.8 million, while demand for consumer technology goods fell by £4.8 million to £41.2 million.

The group attributed the overall half-year performance to weak consumer confidence and postal strikes around the Christmas and New Year period.

It warned that trading conditions remain challenging, but said annual forecasts were expected to be met due to cost savings, speed improvements and a focus on higher-margin sales.

MusicMagpie shares rose 34.4 per cent to 25.2p on Monday morning after the takeover talks were announced, making them one of the top five risers on the AIM All-Share Index.

One of its potential suitors, Aurelius, owns Lloyds Pharmacy and recently agreed to buy The Body Shop, a beauty retailer famous for selling vegan-friendly cosmetics, from its Brazilian owner Natura & Co in a £207 million deal Has happened.

Both Aurelius and BT have until 5pm on 18 December to announce a firm offer for MusicMagpie or say they are walking away.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: ‘BT and its mobile brand EE deal in large volumes of phones, so it would make sense to have an in-house refurbishment business such as MusicMagpie.

‘It also helps that the latter is becoming cheaper, which has been a disaster since I joined the stock market a few years ago.’

MusicMagpie was founded out of a Stockport garage by Walter Gleeson and Steve Oliver, who were managing directors of high-street entertainment retailer Music Zone until its collapse in 2007.

Starting out as a CD and DVD reseller, the firm received an early boost when Martin Lewis recommended the company on television.

A £10 million cash investment from private equity group LDC in 2011 helped the group expand into North America, where it trades under the Declutor name.

It now resells everything from phones to laptops, smartwatches and game consoles and also offers subscription services allowing customers to rent electronics.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk