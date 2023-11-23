Musicians for Palestine: Thousands of musicians sign letter calling for Gaza ceasefire

“We speak in solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom, justice and equal rights,” said the letter, signed by thousands of musicians under the collective Musicians of Palestine.

Advertisement

jack de la rocha, Tom Morellobikini kill, pulp, lucy dacusmogwai, black uchis He is among thousands of musicians who have signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 4000 artists have come together under the collective palestinian musiciansIsrael and Gaza are demanding a ceasefire as the war continues.

“We speak in solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom, justice and equal rights,” reads Letter, “We uphold the freedom of grassroots activists and artists around the world to advocate for and engage in peaceful ways to achieve accountability, fight injustice, and advance freedom, just peace, and dignity.”

It continued: “Today, we demand an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance in Gaza and an end to the siege. In the days to come, our vision of a just and peaceful future for all must be our most urgent task. We urge all who share that vision to join us.”

Several artists have spoken out about the struggle in recent weeks.

earlier this month, dua lipaKiller Mike, Michael Stipe and others from Run the Jewels wrote an open letter to President Biden demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost”.

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis were among them 700 hollywood celebrities Who signed an open letter expressing their support for Israel. Over 2,000 names from the art world, including Tilda Swinton and Massive Attack’s Robert del Naja, signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire.

A group of jewish celebrities And influencers also met with executives at video app TikTok to express their concerns regarding the apparent increase of anti-Semitic content and misinformation on the app following the October 7 Hamas attack. During the call, actor Sacha Baron Cohen told TikTok executives: “What’s happening on TikTok is creating the biggest anti-Semitic movement since the Nazis. You should be ashamed.”

then there is recent news That two actresses have been demoted and fired over Israel-Hamas war-related statements.

Once again, these events have revealed the challenges facing Hollywood and the entertainment world over a highly divisive geopolitical issue.

Source