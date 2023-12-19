Music marketing startup Breaker raises more capital, pays $3.5 million to creators techcrunch

We last wrote about Breaker – a platform that connects record labels, artists and brands with social media influencers to run large-scale campaigns programmatically – when it closed a $4.2 million funding round in 2021. Over the past two years, Breaker has onboarded more than 30,000 influencers and managed over $3.5 million in maker transactions. Now, to fuel its growth, Brecker has secured an additional $1.9 million at a valuation of $20 million.

Slow Ventures led the expansion, which the company will use for recruiting and product development. Breaker has raised $8.7 million to date from an impressive list of investors, including Marc Benioff, A16Z/TXO, former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, RGA Ventures, Charles Hudson (Precursor Ventures), Complex founder Rich Antonioni, Lo Tony (plexo) are included. Capital), Anthony Cella (WndrCo) and Quiet Capital.

Breaker’s user growth underlines the size of the creator economy, yet the modest size of this funding round, as well as the total transaction value of the past two years, highlights how new many of the business models in the sector still are.

Still, a lot of expectations are being placed on it. Goldman Sachs estimates that the total addressable market for the maker economy could be as much as $480 billion by 2027.

The players taking notice and doing business at Breaker also tell a story: Def Jam, Samsung, Billboard, Rolling Loud, Live Nation, META, Tidal, Epic, Kit Kat, P&G, Celsius, Mountain Dew and White Claw Labels And brands are using Breaker to connect music to brand campaigns. Meanwhile, musicians included Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Rick Ross, Gunna, JID, Sleepy Hollow, Ozzy Osbourne, Black Pink, Young Thug, Kanye West, Brent Faiyaz, Tobey Nigwe, Pinkpanthers, Armani White, CharlienoFriday and Nas (who also Are) included. Investor).

There are many platforms on the market today that connect creators, brands and content (like music but also other media) to create impactful campaigns. Breaker’s unique selling point is that it effectively treats this core concept as a programmatic opportunity, similar to how online advertising is created, sold and distributed today.

“Breaker wants to be Google Ad Words powered by creators,” co-founder Anthony Brown told TechCrunch. “We believe that with built-in audience data, massive liquidity and intelligence capabilities, it should be as easy to come to Breaker and spend $15,000 as it is to set it and forget it on Google.”

The company recently came out of closed beta as a self-service SaaS platform, starting with a more hands-on approach. The SaaS platform is based on a wallet that acts as an escrow account: money can be paid from the wallet for the services that are being offered and provided.

Brown explained, “This transition to a SaaS model aligns with our goal of streamlining and democratizing the process of influencer marketing, making it more accessible and efficient for a broader range of users in the music industry and beyond.”

Currently, the breaker is set up like a three-way market. On the creator’s side, individuals submit their profiles to the platform to be considered for campaigns.

On the music side, artists (or labels) submit music for a particular campaign; And if the music is selected, it is promoted to a new audience. Composers can pay to have their music used, but they also get a cut of the revenue from the campaign as a result.

On the marketing side, brands look for influencers to run promotions and access up to 40 data points (language, audio location, interest type and more) on each influencer. They can also look at those influencers’ past content and engagement rates, and, more obviously, run some diagnostics to check brand safety and see if the influencer is interested in fake followers. holds (and if so, decide how much of a factor it is to them).

“The creator economy, especially in music, is rapidly evolving with the shift toward direct, curated, and scalable relationships between digital marketers and creators. Traditional management tools are becoming obsolete, giving way to more efficient, relationship-focused technologies. These include platforms that allow creators easy distribution of personalized content and offers, moving away from high-cost, short-term campaigns. “This trend toward ongoing, evergreen marketing is proving to be effective, emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement over one-off interactions,” Brown said.

While music marketing is its main bread and butter, Brecker eventually wants to enter other areas such as film and television.

