Mushini Releases Revolutionary Product – Intelligent 3D Sorter

SUZhou, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mushini, the global leader in intelligent logistics automation systems, has launched a groundbreaking and highly efficient logistics sortation solution – Intelligent 3D Sorter.

The introduction of the Intelligent3D Sorter addresses many of the challenges faced by traditional methods of sorting and fulfilling orders, where operators manually allocate items to specific bins or compartments on a structure such as a wall, or by other automated processes.

The Mushini 3D Sorter allows operations to dramatically increase their batch or wave size without the need to manually sort orders through putwalls or any other means. By automating the put (picking) process, the 3D Sorter compliments both manual operations and automated systems. Combining the 3D Sorter with existing Musini robotic solutions improves the performance of each robot by significantly increasing the amount of orderlines picked per POD or tote presentation. As a result the 3D Sorter basically pays for itself through the reduction of robots required in each solution.

The innovative contribution of 3D Sorter to the industry is primarily evident in three aspects: improved sorting efficiency, optimal ROI and high levels of flexibility. The increase in sorting efficiency is substantial, with the maximum efficiency exceeding 10,000pph.

A typical use case would be a fashion company with a broad product line (SKU count) that would adopt a 3D sorter to accommodate a very large batch size to fulfill multiple orders at once. Picking density per SKU will increase dramatically, providing significant productivity gains compared to existing automated solutions, and many times greater than manual operations. Robots will continuously transfer completed orders and, if desirable, buffer them before sending. The solution can process retail and e-commerce orders simultaneously and process returns efficiently.

About Mushini Intelligence

Founded in 2016, Mushini Intelligence is a world-leading specialist in intelligent systems for logistics robots. Currently, Mushini has approximately 200 employees and operates in more than 20 developed countries and territories, with overseas markets making up 50% of its business.

Mushini Intelligence is divided into two business divisions: The Intelligent Warehousing division provides customers with exclusively intelligent intralogistics solutions and guarantees 60-day fast delivery worldwide. The Standard Products division specializes in customizing robot chassis, providing a range of software and hardware services to partners and customers with development capabilities. Adhering to the “Open, Collaborative, Win-Win” business model, Mushini Intelligence empowers global partners and users.

