Murdaugh family estate comes back on the market

The South Carolina estate that was the site of the infamous 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh by the family patriarch is back on the market just months after being sold.

The Moselle-named property, purchased by Jeffrey Godley and James Eyre in March for $3.9 million, has been listed for $2 million, the Post & Courier reports.

The property includes a 5,300-square-foot home with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms on 21 acres of land. The property’s features include an entertaining room suitable for billiards, complete with custom gun cabinet, meeting a variety of potential uses such as a family residence, equestrian activities, hobby farming, or weekend retreat destination.

The list does not include the dog houses which played a central role in the trial of disgraced lawyer Alex Murdagh, who was convicted of murdering his wife and son.

The property, owned by the Murdaugh family, was also linked to other controversial incidents, including a 2019 boating accident that killed a 19-year-old girl and Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes worth millions of dollars.

The proceeds from the recent sale were used to cover Murdaugh’s legal fees and compensate victims of his financial wrongdoings.

The sale of the property has attracted significant attention, particularly due to the auction of the Murdoff family’s assets. Items of interest included personal items such as Buster’s khaki chinos, Maggie’s beloved bicycle, and the so-called “Alibi Couch”, which Alex claimed was in his possession at the time of the murders.

The crossbow allegedly seen in police body cam footage on the night of the murder was put up for sale on eBay, with bidding starting at $14,000.

It is not easy to sell properties where high-profile crimes have occurred.

“Murder is bad feng shui,” said forensic real estate appraiser Orel Anderson, who specializes in appraising properties affected by a crime. the real deal In 2019.

According to Anderson, residences where murders have occurred typically sell at a 10 to 15 percent discount. In cases where the murder was high-profile, the difference could be 20 to 30 percent.

California law requires brokers to disclose whether there has been a death at a property within the past three years. Potential buyers can also consult DiedInHouse.com, where for $11.99 you can find out if anyone at a particular address has died by murder or suicide.

However, some cases are so notorious that they cannot be avoided, even if the crime occurred decades ago. Take, for example, 2475 Glendower Place, a five-bedroom Spanish Revival house known as the “Los Feliz Murder Mansion.”

There, on the night of December 6, 1959, Dr. Harold Perelson beat his wife, Lillian, to death with a ball-peen hammer, before severely beating their 18-year-old daughter, Judy, while their two young children Were sleeping. She escaped and raised an alarm, but not before Perelson drank poison and ended his life.

A year later, the hilltop property was sold to an older couple, Emily and Julian Enriquez, but they never lived there. It sat vacant for more than 40 years, attracting a cult of gawkers who peered through the windows at the dusty 1950s furniture. Ultimately, in 2016, the home was purchased for $2.3 million in a probate sale.

In May this year it was removed from stud and re-listed for $3.5 million. Agent Scott Pinkerton of Century 21 Peak, who represented the 2016 buyers and is now the listing agent, said it was difficult to avoid the home’s dark history.

“When it first came on the market, listing agents had a lot of loopholes. A lot of people wanted to come see the house because of what it was like,” he said.

– Ted Glanzer

Source: therealdeal.com