Munis strong amid many big deals

Municipals improved amid massive new-issue slate pricing in primaries, while US Treasuries were back in the black and equities were mixed throughout the day.

Triple-A yields declined three to four basis points, depending on the scale, while USTs saw the largest gains in longs.

The primary market is strong this week, with several large deals coming to market on Tuesday and more deals to follow on Wednesday.

Anders S., Nuveen’s chief investment officer for global fixed income. Daniel J., head of the municipalities of Persson and Nuveen. “This week’s new issue calendar should be well received,” Close said.

“The new issue calendar should be strong for the next few weeks, then start to slow down as the holiday season approaches,” he said.

In the negotiated market on Tuesday, Jefferies placed an intraday retail order for $1.277 billion of tax-free future tax-protected subordinated bonds from the New York City Transitional Finance Authority (AA1/AAA/AAA/). FY 2024 Series D, Subseries D-1 1st Tranche, $1.203 Billion, 2.78% in 5s of 11/2026, 2.69% in 5s of 2028, 2.83% in 5s of 2033, 3.40% in 5s of 2038 And seen in 4s at 2042 par, callable on 5/1/2034.

The second tranche of $73.855 million FY 2024 Series E, Subseries E-1 comprised of 2.74% at 5s of 2030, 2.83% at 5s of 2033, 3.40% at 5s of 2038 and 3.59% at 5s of 2040, Callable 5/1 views /2034.

Morgan Stanley priced $812.170 million fixed-rate gas supply revenue refunding bonds, 2024 Series A-1, for the Kentucky Public Energy Authority (A1///), consisting of 5s of 8/2028 at 4.24% and 5s of 2/2032. 5s are 4.48%. %, Callable 11/1/2031.

BOK Financial Securities priced and repriced Garland Independent School District, Texas, (AAA//AAA/) $746.120 million psf-insured unlimited tax school building bonds, Series 2023A, with an upside of up to 12 basis points from the initial offering: 2/2.92% (-3) on 5s of 2025, 2.66% (-4) on 5s of 2028, 2.75% (-6) on 5s of 2033, 3.22% (-12) on 5s of 2038, 2043’s 5s at 3.66% (-3) and 2048’s 5s at 3.98% (-1), callable on 2/15/2033.

BofA Securities for American Municipal Power (A1/A//) $360.160 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A, with 5 S of 2/2025 3.13%, 5 S of 2028 2.93%, 5 S of 2033 Priced with S. 3.07%, 5s of 2038 at 3.59% and 5s of 2039 at 3.67%, callable on 2/15/2034.

Barclays priced $298.530 million University of Rochester project revenue bonds, Series 2023A, for Monroe County Industrial Development Corp., New York, (Aa3/AA-//), consisting of 5s of 7/2034 at 2.86% and 5s of 2053 at 2.86%. Are 4.16%. %, Callable 7/1/2033.

Siebert Williams Shank & Co. on behalf of the Equitable School Revolving Fund priced $280 million of Social Senior National Charter School Revolving Loan Fund Revenue Bonds for the Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AID) on behalf of the Equitable School Revolving Fund, 5S of 11/2027 with 3.24%, 5s of 2028 at 3.20%, 5s of 2033 at 3.41%, 5s of 2038 at 3.94%, 5s of 2043 at 4.33%, 5s of 2048 at 4.42% and 5s of 2053 at 4.57 At %, callable 11/1/2032.

BofA Securities Price for Sarasota County School Board, Florida, (AA2///) $186.610 million Participation Certificates, Series 2023A, with 5S of 7/2024 at 3.05%, 5S of 2028 at 2.68%, 5S of 2033 2.86% at 2037 and 5s at 3.27%, callable 7/1/2033.

Barclays issued $160.930 million Greene County Public Health Laboratory and Partnership capital improvement certificates for San Diego County (Aa1/AA+/AA+/), Series 2023, priced at 2.52% with 5s of 10/2027, 5s of 2028 at 2.46% %, given with 5s. 2033 5S 2.56%, 2038 5S 3.18%, 2043 5S 3.57%, 2048 5S 3.86% and 2053 5S 3.98%, callable on 10/1/2033.

Barclays priced a $131.770 million stability affordable housing revenue bond for the New York State Housing Finance Agency (Aa2///). The first tranche of 2023 Series E-1, $56.195 million, saw all bonds priced at par: 3.35 sec of 11/2024, 3.6 sec of 5/2028, 3.625 sec of 11/2028, 3.95 sec of 5/2033, 3.95 sec 11/2033 4.2 sec, 11/2038 4.6 sec, 11/2043 4.6 sec, 11/2048 4.75 sec, 11/2053 4/875 sec, 11/2058 4.95 sec and 11/2063 5.05 seconds, callable 5/1/2032.

The second tranche, $75.575 million of 2023 Series E-2, saw all bonds priced at par: 3.8 of 11/2063 with a put/tender date of 5/1/2027 and 3.875 of 11/2063 with a mandatory tender date. Million of 5/1/2028.

In the competitive market, Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government, Kentucky, (AA1//AAA/) awarded a GO of $122.68 million to JPMorgan at 3.05% with 5s of 6/2024, with 5s of 12/2028. Series 2023A sold. Callable on 12/1/2033.

Chattanooga, Tennessee, (AA1//AA+/) sold $112.125 million of Electric System Revenue Bonds, Series 2023, to JPMorgan, consisting of 5 bonds due 9/2034 at 2.74%, 5 bonds due 2038 at 3.22% and 5 bonds due 2043 at 3.22%. 5 bonds were sold at 3.54%. , Callable 9/1/2031.

Chandler, Arizona, (AAA/AAA/AAA/) sold $106.415 million of GOs, Series 2023, to UBS, consisting of 5S of 7/2024 at 2.97%, 5S of 2028 at 2.56%, 5S of 2033 at 2.58% and 5 S are included. 2034 at 2.62%, callable 7/1/2033.

December performance and beyond

Jeff Lipton, managing director of credit research at Oppenheimer Inc., said technical factors will be a “key driver” of muni performance this month, adding, “The supply of new issue is expected to be manageable and demand for reinvestment at an active level.”

As of December 1, approximately $19.2 billion of muni bond calls and maturing securities were available for reinvestment over the remainder of the month.

Lipton said while the cash allocation to munis “is appropriate given the yield and income opportunities, we would point out that there should be more normalized bid-ask activity at the end of tax loss harvesting and incremental gains in fund flows.” “

Lipton said the muni is likely to outperform in 2024.

“Upcoming data will show further deterioration in economic conditions and further progress in inflation,” he said.

By the end of the year, Lipton said the release should be “well received and dealers should continue to manage their inventory balances appropriately.”

He said the muni-UST ratio was “stuck in expensive ground” in the first half of 2023, yet we continue to see opportunities for better relative value, although munis outperformed USTs throughout November, taking some of the value out They went.”

On Tuesday the two-year muni-to-Treasury ratio stood at 61%, three-year at 61%, five-year at 61%, 10-year at 62% and 30-year at 87%. Read Refinitiv municipal market data, 3 p.m. ET. ICE data services at 3 p.m. had 60% at two years, 60% at three years, 59% at five years, 61% at 10 years and 84% at 30 years.

Although the ratios do not yet offer fair value, “the market is getting closer to fair value in the second half of 2023,” Lipton said.

Periods of muni underperformance “create value opportunities as the asset class becomes cheaper and when spread tightening conditions arise after poor performance,” he said.

“The incoming demand is almost entirely from passive investment vehicles,” such as exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts, “and not much, or less, from active mutual funds or crossover buyers such as banks and insurance companies,” Matt Fabian said. Not less than yet.” , Partner in Municipal Market Analytics.

Active funds have lost $20 billion so far, while ETFs have seen inflows of $14 billion, according to the Investment Company Institute.

“The reliance on SMAs and ETFs as main buyers means strong demand within prospectus guidelines, much less demand than that,” Fabian said.

“This supports typical SMA allocations to very high grade, short maturity bonds, while story credits, lower ratings, riskier papers and taxables have to wait for opportunistic buyers to emerge,” he said.

This should “provide an opportunity for active mutual funds, which, based on recent strong NAV trends, should have, by this time, received new capital to put to work,” Fabian said.

“The issue may still be attractive, even if fleeting, returns in cash alternative products, such as money market funds and short-term taxable funds that yield good income without periods,” he said.

The MMA still anticipates that “this will turn in the fund’s favor at some point, perhaps after or just before year-end, but the continued decline in fund outflows is a weak trend in inflows (compare recent 2020-2021 performance) in the weak sense) when this happens,” Fabian said.

Conversely, he said, “Low current yields (and seemingly endless SMA demand right now) mean a good entry point for issuers.”

secondary trade

NYC 5s of 2024 at 3.12%. Ohio 5s of 2024 at 3.01%-2.96%. 2.79%-2.78% in Georgia 5 of 2025 vs. 3.08%-3.05% on 11/27 and 3.09% on 11/22.

Wisconsin 5s for 2027 were 2.62%-2.61% vs. 2.64% on Thursday. NYC 5s of 2027 are 2.70%-2.62% vs. 2.68% Monday and 2.73% Thursday. Louisiana 5s to 2028 at 2.65%-2.68%.

California 2032’s 5S was 2.60% vs. 2.63% Friday and 2.67% Thursday. Ohio Water Development Authority 5s in 2033 are 2.61% vs. 2.65% Monday and 2.70%-2.68% Friday. NYC Municipal Water Finance Authority 5S to 2034 at 2.67%-2.65%.

Oregon 5s of 2048 were 3.79%-3.80% vs. 3.83% Monday and 3.85%-3.83% Wednesday. Massachusetts 5s of 2053 were 4.03% vs. 4.03% Monday and 4.03%-3.99% Friday.

aaa scale

Refinitiv MMD’s scale increased by four basis points: at one year it was 2.96% (-4) and at two-year it was 2.79% (-4). At 3 pm the five year yield was 2.53% (-4), 10 year yield was 2.57% (-4) and 30 year yield was 3.73% (-4).

The ICE AAA yield curve was steepened by three to four basis points: 2.96% (-3) in 2024 and 2.79% (-3) in 2025. Five year was 2.53% (-4), 10 year was 2.62% (-4) and 30 year was 3.73% (-3)

The S&P Global Market Intelligence municipal curve increased three basis points: at 2.90% (-3) in one-year 2024 and at 2.77% (-3) in 2025. In five years it was at 2.61% (-3). As of 3 pm, the 10-year yield was at 2.68% (-3) and the 30-year yield was at 3.69% (-3).

Bloomberg BVAL increased by three to four basis points: 2.84% (-3) in 2024 and 2.77% (-3) in 2025. Five-year at 2.51% (-4), 10-year at 2.59% (-4) and 30-year at 3.65% (-3) at 3 pm

The treasury was stronger.

The returns on two-year UST were 4.574% (-8), three-year 4.328% (-9), five-year 4.138% (-10), 10-year 4.173% (-11). , the 20-year was yielding 4.482% (-13) and the 30-year Treasury was yielding 4.307% (-13) at 3:15 p.m.

primary is coming

Hawaii (Aa2/AA+/AA/) was priced Wednesday at $750 million for taxable GOs, Series 2023 GM. Morgan Stanley.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (AA2/AA-//AA/) on Thursday priced $380.835 million of power system revenue refunding bonds, 2023 series E, serials 2025, 2029-2045, term 2053. RBC Capital Markets.

The Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank (A1//A/) on Thursday issued $215.765 million worth of Indianapolis Airport Authority Project bonds, consisting of $70.025 million of non-AMT bonds, Series 2023I-1, Serials 2026-2043, Terms include 2048. , 2053, and $145.740 million AMT bonds, Series 2023I-2, Serials 2025-2043, Terms 2048, 2053. Ramirez & Company.

The Housing Authority of DeKalb County, Georgia, (/a+//) on Thursday issued a $100.985 million offering of affordable multifamily housing senior revenue bonds, Series 2023A, for the Kensington Station Project. KeyBank Capital Markets.

competitor

The New York City Transitional Finance Authority is set to sell $135.025 million of future tax-protected subordinated bonds, consisting of $113.425 million tax-exempt, FY 2024 Series D, Subseries D-2 and $21.600 million taxable, FY 2024 Series E. Are included. Subseries E-2, Wednesday at 11:15 am.

Pennsylvania (Aa3/A+/AA/) is set to sell $772.775 million of GOs, the first refunding series of 2023, Bid Group A, at 10 a.m. Wednesday; $331.250 million GO, first series of 2023, bid group B, Wednesday 10:30 am; $331.250 million GO, first tranche of 2023, bid group C, Wednesday 11am; and GO of $672.500 million, first series 2023, bid group D, on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: www.bing.com