Municipals closed the week on a strong note due to year-end conditions ahead of the Fed’s policy decisions and a weakening new-issue calendar, while US Treasuries traded in a tight range throughout the session and equities finished mixed.

Triple-A yields fell five basis points on Friday while USTs were mixed. Munis still underperformed taxables in the week, but the setup for the asset class at year-end is certainly positive.

Municipalities are moving ahead in the final full week of 2023 with about $1.6 billion and only two deals worth more than $100 million on the calendar.

Connecticut is raising $840 million of general obligation bonds in three tranches, including $250 million of Social GO and $190 million of Social GO refunding bonds, which are being offered for the first time retail Monday. The California Public Finance Authority on Tuesday priced Sharp’s healthcare revenue refunding bonds at $350.755 million.

As the end of the year approaches, Barclays PLC noted that the rally that began in November “has been quite remarkable, and given the Fed’s dovish stance, the strong market performance has continued into December.”

BofA Global Research strategists agreed.

“When the rally began in early November, we insisted that the rally should extend through at least mid-December,” wrote BofA strategists Yingchen Li and Ian Rogo. “Clearly that deadline is now more likely to be extended.”

Since the 10-year AAA fell as low as 2.50% just a few days ago, and the 10-year Treasury yield trades decidedly below 4.00%, BofA said it believes the new Fed Dow Jones should bring 2.30% into focus for the 10-year AAA in the near term,” he said, adding, “Wouldn’t be surprised if this happens before the end of the year as a nice holiday gift from the Fed.” ”

“If so, we would happily begin evaluating a path to 1.80% or lower in 2024,” Lee and Rogo said.

During the rally it has been “hardly surprising” that the more liquid parts of the muni market have outperformed, “from higher-rated AAA bonds to some of the BBB/HY benchmarks,” said Barclays strategists Mikhail Fox, Claire Pickering and Peacock. he said. Patel.

“Despite significant yield curve steepening,” he said, “longer-term bonds have also outperformed in this huge rates rally.” “With the Municipal and UST ratios in the high 80s, and the 10s30 curve sloping well above the 12-month average, “there is some value on the long end,” he said.

The two-year muni-to-Treasury ratio stood at 57% on Friday, the three-year at 58%, the five-year at 59%, the 10-year at 59% and the 30-year at 88%. Read Refinitiv municipal market data, 3 p.m. ET. As of 4 p.m. ICE Data Services had 59% two-year, 59% three-year, 59% five-year, 61% 10-year, and 30-year 87%.

“We expect the market to continue to perform well in December and possibly into early January,” Barclays strategists said. “This is especially true if supply begins to slow in 2024, while muni investors receive approximately $35 billion in bond redemptions and coupons that will need to be reinvested; if fund flows turn positive in the near term, So we will not be surprised, the market condition will improve further.”

However, he added, “It is very difficult for us to be extremely bullish at current ratios and yields, which is why we recommend going light in late December while looking for a better entry point in Q1 24.”

secondary trade

New Mexico 5s at 2.86% in 2024. Georgia 4s of 2025 at 2.60%-2.59%. Ohio 2.65% in 2025 vs. 2.78% on 12/7 and 2.84%-2.82% on 12/6.

Massachusetts 5s of 2027 at 2.38%. Denton County, Texas, 5th of 2028 at 2.48%. Maryland 5s to 2026 at 2.37%-2.36%.

DC 5S of 2032 is 2.37% vs. 2.53% Monday and 2.65% on 12/5. NYC TFA 5s for 2033 are 2.40% vs. 2.56%-2.42% Thursday and 2.69% Wednesday. Boston 5s for 2036 at 2.52%-2.51%.

California 5s of 2045 at 3.32%-3.28%. LA DWP 5s of 2048 are 3.45%-3.40% vs. 3.56%-3.46% Thursday and 3.68%-3.67% Wednesday.

aaa scale

The Refinitiv MMD scale increased by two to five basis points: at one year it was 2.71% (-2) and at two-year it was 2.56% (-2). At 3 pm the five year yield was 2.31% (-2), 10 year yield was 2.33% (-3) and 30 year yield was 3.53% (-4).

The ICE AAA yield curve was raised by two basis points: to 2.76% (unch) in 2024 and 2.59% (unch) in 2025. The five-year was at 2.32% (unch), the 10-year was at 2.37% (unch) and the 30-year was at 3.52% (-2) at 4 pm

The S&P Global Market Intelligence municipal curve rose three to four basis points: one-year yields in 2024 were at 2.71% (-3) and 2025 at 2.58% (-3). The five-year yield was at 2.37% (-3), as read at 4 pm, the 10-year yield was at 2.47% (-3) and the 30-year yield was at 3.48% (-4).

Bloomberg BVAL increased by three to five basis points: 2.60% (-3) in 2024 and 2.52% (-3) in 2025. Five-year at 2.24% (-4), 10-year at 2.32% (-4) and 30-year at 3.40% (-5) at 4 pm

The treasury was mixed.

Two-year UST was at 4.450% (+7), three-year at 4.127% (+4), five-year at 3.913% (+2), 10-year at 3.908% (flat). The 20-year was yielding at 4.184% (-1) and the 30-year Treasury was yielding 4.006% (-2) near the close.

primary is coming

The general obligation bonds in Connecticut (Aa3/AA-/AA-/AA+) are priced at $840 million, consisting of $400 million GOs, $250 million social GOs and $190 million social refunding GOs. Retail Monday, Institution Tuesday. Jefferies.

The California Public Finance Authority (Aa3/AA//) on Tuesday priced Sharp healthcare revenue refunding bonds at $350.755 million. RBC Capital Markets.

