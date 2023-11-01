Municipal Finance PLC

Municipal Finance PLC

stock exchange release

1 November 2023 at 10:00 am (EET)

Municipal Finance issues EUR 50 million notes under its MTN program

Municipal Finance PLC issues EUR 50 million notes due 2 November 2023. The maturity date of the notes is November 2, 2043. Munifin has the right, but no obligation, to redeem the notes as early as November 2, 2029. Notes bear interest at a fixed rate. Rate of 4.287% per annum.

The notes are issued under Munifin’s 45 billion euro program to issue debt instruments. The Offering Circular, the Supplemental Offering Circular and the Final Terms of the Notes are available in English on the Company’s website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

Munifin has applied to have the notes admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, operated by Nasdaq Helsinki. Public trading is expected to begin on November 2, 2023.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acts as dealer for the note issuance.

further information:

Joakim Holmstrom

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Stability

Telephone. +358 50 444 3638

Munifin (Municipal Finance plc) is one of the largest credit institutions in Finland. The company’s owners include Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. Munifin Group also includes a subsidiary, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Limited. The group’s balance sheet totals approximately 48 billion euros.

Munifin works with its customers to build a better and more sustainable future. Our clients include municipalities, combined municipal authorities, welfare service counties, combined county authorities, corporate entities under the control of the above organizations and affordable social housing. The loans are used for environmentally and socially responsible investment goals such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and health care centers, schools and day care centers, and homes for people with special needs.

Munifin’s clients are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in the international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. Funding is typically guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

important information

The information contained herein, in whole or in part, is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, into any country or jurisdiction or otherwise under circumstances in which release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information provided herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Exemption from registration, registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold directly under Is. Indirectly, within the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, not in accordance with, or subject to, an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

