Municipal bonds, also called munis, are debt securities issued by local governments or their agencies to finance public projects. For this reason, there are several types of municipal bonds in which you can invest.

There are two primary types of municipal bonds:

General Obligation Bond: These are issued by state and local governments and are not secured by any specific asset. Their repayment depends on the credit and tax assessment authority of the issuer.

Revenue Bonds: These bonds are funded by specific project revenues, such as tolls or lease fees, rather than by the government’s taxing power. They may be non-recourse, meaning that bondholders have no claim on the revenue source if the money runs out.

What do municipal bonds pay?

AAA-rated municipal bonds are considered to be of the highest quality with the lowest risk of default, reflecting the strong financial health of the issuer.

AA-rated bonds are also of high quality but slightly riskier than AAA bonds, indicating strong, but not the strongest, creditworthiness.

A-rated bonds are a lower tier, still representing good credit quality but with greater risk than AAA and AA bonds, suggesting some weaknesses in the financial profile of the issuer.

Ratings reflect the issuer’s ability to meet its financial commitments, with higher ratings typically meaning lower interest rates.

The two primary factors affecting municipal bond rates are rating and maturity range.

For example, the current rate on an AAA-rated national municipal bond with a maturity of 10 years is 2.5%. If you are willing to invest in A-rated bonds at the same maturity range, the rate increases to 2.8%.

Other factors affecting rates include tax conditions, economic conditions and inflation expectations.

How to buy municipal bonds

Start by researching the online brokerage platforms you use for other investments. They may provide access to municipal bonds, among other types.

Also, consider that many financial institutions offer bond-buying services. This is a good route to take if you want to talk to someone before making a decision.

You can purchase municipal bonds directly by participating in initial offerings announced by the treasury or finance departments of local governments.

With so many options, purchasing a municipal bond requires more research than other types. However, with the potential for solid returns, it is worth the time and effort.

