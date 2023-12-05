Munich airport closed again due to snow and hail

Munich Airport announced that all flights would be canceled on Tuesday morning, with more flights expected to be canceled throughout the day.

Heavy snowfall caused significant traffic disruptions in parts of southern Germany over the weekend, with the Bavarian capital’s main railway station as well as the airport closed.

what did the airport say

Munich Airport said there would be no takeoffs and landings until the afternoon, starting operations at 6 a.m. (0500 UTC/GMT).

“This is due to freezing rain forecast overnight from Monday to Tuesday, which is expected to make safe flight operations impossible in the morning.”

“The operational areas will be cleared of snow in the first half of the day. The plan is to allow resumption of air traffic from the afternoon.”

“However, it can be assumed that most flights during the remainder of the day will also have to be canceled due to safety reasons.”

The airport advised passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport to check the status of their flights.

At least 150 takeoffs and 160 landings were directly affected by the closure, with a total of about 770 scheduled departures and arrival flights for the day.

Heavy snowfall in southern Germany

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the weekend’s winter weather, flights at the airport were suspended on Saturday and could only resume on Sunday.

Train connections also impact buffers

Local trains and buses and trams also stopped running, with officials in several municipalities urging people to stay at home for safety reasons.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) warned in a statement on Monday that, as it struggles to deal with the effects of the weekend’s heavy snowfall and frost, passengers will still have to expect major restrictions on train traffic. .

DB announced that passengers will have to expect restrictions until at least Wednesday.

In the Greater Munich area alone, more than 80 overhead line faults had to be repaired on Monday.

The operator said all trains on the routes Munich to Salzburg, Munich to Innsbruck and Munich-Lindau/Zurich are currently cancelled.

Furthermore, it states that only a few long-distance trains run to Munich’s main station, limiting access.

The operator advised prospective passengers to postpone their trips to and from Munich.

Edited by: Louis Olofse

While you’re here: Every Tuesday, DW editors provide insight into what’s happening in German politics and society. You can sign up for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing here.

Source: www.dw.com