Both regulators and the broader group of municipal issuers totaling about 40,000 in the United States will have to decide in the coming months and years how much or how little a role artificial intelligence will play in the development of federally mandated standards. Data Transparency Act.

The FDTA was passed in December 2022 with the intent to create uniform standards for how municipal issuers can submit machine readable information to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s EMMA system and to allow the Securities and Exchange Commission to develop standards related to the Act. And the task of making rules has been entrusted. The joint standard with other Financial Stability Oversight Committee members such as the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and other banking regulators is expected to be developed by December 2024 and specific rules will be developed by December 2026.

Regulators have been very bullish so far dismiss There are lingering doubts about its implementation, as there are no disclosure requirements, standards or timelines on the horizon, and the Commission is still gathering information from industry stakeholders on how it should work. But the SEC and the Internal Revenue Service have already made claims about the use of AI to aid enforcement, and many market participants have already begun to consider how some of the challenges could be eased with AI implementation. How can help in creating.

“At the SEC we can also benefit from staff making greater use of AI in our market surveillance, disclosure reviews, examinations, enforcement, and economic analysis,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said during a speech in July. “AI opens up tremendous opportunities for humanity from healthcare to science to finance. As machines recognize patterns, especially when done at scale, it can create great efficiencies across the economy.”

“The hardest part of dealing with FDTA is creating a comprehensive taxonomy in the muni sector and that, from my perspective, is not an AI challenge. It’s a challenge that has to do with the complexity of our market,” Gregg said. Bienstock is senior vice president, group head, municipal markets at Solve, formerly Lumesis, which has used AI to inform pricing. “The challenge of creating a taxonomy where you’re comparing apples to apples to me is the most important one,” he said. “Once that’s done, the ability to use machine reading and teach machines how to read and how to extract, I think that’s where it’s going to be very valuable in terms of getting data to AI. There is an opportunity to.”

Gensler also said that he believes AI is the most transformative technology of our time, on par with the Internet and mass production of automobiles, and the Commission is already using it.

“We are already seeing market patterns in some market surveillance and enforcement actions,” Gensler said in response to a question from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. How he envisioned the regulator’s use of the technology. “This is one reason we have asked for more funding from Congress this year through 2024 to help build our technology budget for emerging technologies.”

The Commission’s budget for 2024 is $2.4 billion, which is $194 million more than the enacted budget for 2023, but Gensler remains cautious about some aspects of the future of the technologies, noting that the technology, due to his claim that the United States The US will probably have two or three The foundational models for AI will be at the center of future financial crises.

The IRS is also leaning on AI in its efforts to “restore fairness to the tax system with the Inflation Reduction Act,” the regulator said, and the technology will “help IRS compliance teams better detect tax fraud, identify emerging compliance threats and The issue will help improve “selection tools to avoid burdening taxpayers with unnecessary ‘no change’ audits.”

No specific context was provided as to how regulators would implement AI into the muni market, but they encouraged the market to provide comment and advice on how they would like the FDTA to be handled. Plus, the muni market isn’t exactly averse to deploying technology: The Government Finance Officers Association recently announced a partnership with Rutgers University that seeks to leverage AI to selectively extract data from local government financial reports.

“Through advanced natural language processing algorithms and machine learning techniques, the project will test AI technologies to extract specific financial data from local government financial reports such as revenues, expenditures, budget variances and debt levels,” GFOA said. Technology will reduce human error. “GFOA and Rutgers will identify approximately ten county governments in the same state to work with the team to test whether the data can be extracted and will participate in expanding this work, such as information from county Integrating into a larger language model. The work will focus on extracting a small number of the most important pieces of information, including quantitative and qualitative information. The project will also consider the possible integration of non-financial and financial information.”

Many market participants have noted so far that AI could be beneficial in helping state and local governments comply with similar standards coming from the FDTA, but a first to provide a context to point to the technology. There is a need to prepare a classification.

“If you’re going to feed the PDF into some kind of intelligent reader, there has to be a target output format, and that’s what a classifier will do for us and give us a target that has the input data as a PDF structured in Has to be done,” said Mark Joffe, federalism and state policy analyst at the Cato Institute.

In a comment letter sent to the SEC in October, Mark Capel, president of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts, explained how NFMA wants to help develop that classification, and made some recommendations for what it should include.

“The taxonomy should include all financial statement line items to analyze a municipal issuer/obligor using generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) promulgated by the Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB), including cash-basis, It is necessary to incorporate regulatory and other non-GAAP frameworks,” the NFMA letter said. “The taxonomy should fully include management’s discussion and analysis, basic financial statements and notes, necessary supplementary information and supplemental information. Provided in a machine readable format no less than what is currently provided as PDF documents. should go.”

There has still not been significant progress on developing a taxonomy, but Joel Black, Chairman of the Government Accounting Standards Board, said that they are starting to develop a taxonomy, and they are currently looking for a taxonomy expert to help with this. , Classification will be needed before any other movement on AI can begin.

Inconsistencies in the marketplace often center on the different labels used by issuers to refer to certain numbers in financial reports. The SEC’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis recently conducted an analysis of how filers are tagging items reported across multiple periods, looking at how inconsistency of element labeling undermines comparability of data across reporting periods.

Whether the taxonomy uses XBRL, a language used to tag financial data, or some other language, the process is still largely manual. An auto-tagging technology that uses machine learning, a form of AI, to automate the tagging process has been introduced by Iris Business Services in a product called Carbon, and it eliminates the extra labor required by state and local governments. Can help.

But even within that product, accuracy remains a major concern. When Carbon isn’t 100% confident about the tags it will automatically populate, it will provide a set of suggestions instead. The lack of accuracy within AI, which is generally a major concern around the technology, can undermine the entire effort.

“I’ve worked with AI technology before, specifically to try to automatically process annual comprehensive financial reports, and I found that it had very high error rates,” Joffe said. “We have this concept called hallucination, where you enter a question and it provides a highly confident answer. But then when you research that answer, sometimes it turns out that it Just building it and it won’t actually work for financial data. We have to have a higher level of assurance that the financial data coming from a piece of software is accurate.”

This process is expected to continue until 2026, and many still believe it will take longer than that to create uniformity in how all 40,000 issuers in the US present information. Currently 18 states require specific formats for how all municipal issuers in those states present information, and learning from them, and sharing those experiences with regulators, may be a way forward.

