November 21, 2023
Munger and Buffett say invest $100,000 for financial freedom: Consider SCHD


Charlie Munger once said that the first step to building long-term financial freedom is to save $100,000:

The first $100,000 is a *****, but you have to do it. I don’t care what you have to do – if it means walking everywhere and not eating anything that wasn’t purchased with a coupon, then find a way to get your hands on $100,000.

Starting Dividend Yield 10-year CAGR to achieve 7% yield on cost
1% 21.48%
1.5% 16.65%
2% 13.35%
2.5% 10.84%
3% 8.84%
3.5% 7.18%
4% 5.76%
4.5% 4.52%
5% 3.42%
5.5% 2.44%
6% 1.55%

