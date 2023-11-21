Munger and Buffett say invest $100,000 for financial freedom: Consider SCHD

Anilakkas/iStock via Getty Images

Charlie Munger once said that the first step to building long-term financial freedom is to save $100,000:

The first $100,000 is a *****, but you have to do it. I don’t care what you have to do – if it means walking everywhere and not eating anything that wasn’t purchased with a coupon, then find a way to get your hands on $100,000.

Additionally, Warren Buffett – his business partner at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) – stressed the importance of building passive income streams, saying:

If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.

The importance of reaching the milestone of $100,000 in savings is due to the fact that it represents reaching the point where you generally have what represents several years of living expenses and are therefore able to invest in your savings. Not too far from combining to the point where you are. Generating passive income that equals or even exceeds your living expenses. Before reaching the $100,000 level, investment portfolio growth is driven primarily by additional capital contributions and is therefore usually quite slow. However, after crossing this limit, the earnings and growth from investments themselves become significant contributors to portfolio growth. This change allows for faster accumulation of wealth without the need to increase individual capital contributions proportionately.

Additionally, a $100,000 investment also indicates that the investor has been saving long enough and/or is earning a large enough salary that he or she is highly likely to become a consistent saver and investor going forward. Like anything, consistency is key to long-term success. In fact, in the field of investing, consistency is even more important than usual as wild market fluctuations often play with investors’ emotions, causing them to invest extremely aggressively during bull markets and lose money during bear markets. During this period one is induced to invest less or even to sell. Resulting in an above average cost basis and low long-term total returns.

Turning $100,000 into a passive income stream that provides financial freedom requires a strategic approach that includes not only saving, but also investing wisely. This involves choosing the right mix of assets that provides a balance of growth and income and continuously reinvesting the income to take advantage of the magic of compounding. As your portfolio grows, it becomes important to maintain proper diversification to minimize risks and ensure that the portfolio can withstand market fluctuations and continue to grow over the long term. Consistent investing over many years, even in small amounts, when combined with proper diversification and risk mitigation to avoid major permanent portfolio setbacks, can lead to significant wealth accumulation due to the exponential nature of compound growth. . Once an investor reaches the $100,000 milestone, his or her focus can shift to managing and growing existing capital rather than just aggressively adding to it. The passive income generated from a portfolio of this size can be substantial, reducing the need for active income and allowing greater financial freedom and flexibility.

In this article, we’ll look at several reasons why the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) stands out as a particularly effective vehicle for going from $100,000 to financial freedom.

#1. strong dividend growth

SCHD stands out for its strong dividend growth track record, with a dividend per share CAGR of 13.90% over 2012-2022, from a payout amount of $0.8717 in 2012 to $2.5615 in 2022. Furthermore, when we look at the dividend growth track record of its top holdings at the moment, we see that it is well positioned to continue this strong dividend growth momentum. For example, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has a 19-year dividend growth streak, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has a 61-year dividend growth streak, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has a 51-year dividend growth streak, Home Depot Inc. (HD) has a 14-year dividend growth streak, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has a 12-year dividend growth streak, and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has a 12-year dividend growth streak.

#2. Sufficiently strong initial dividend yield

While dividend growth – especially the double-digit CAGR variety that SCHD has historically generated – is certainly a very important and powerful contributor to achieving financial freedom from a starting principal of $100,000, a sufficiently strong starting Having a dividend yield is also very important.

Here is a chart that clearly illustrates this principle (note that this also does not include reinvestment of dividends, which makes the difference in required CAGR between initial dividend yields even greater):

Starting Dividend Yield 10-year CAGR to achieve 7% yield on cost 1% 21.48% 1.5% 16.65% 2% 13.35% 2.5% 10.84% 3% 8.84% 3.5% 7.18% 4% 5.76% 4.5% 4.52% 5% 3.42% 5.5% 2.44% 6% 1.55%

It is clear that lower initial dividend yields require a faster growth rate, while higher initial dividend yields can achieve the same future yield at a cost with a more modest growth rate. However, interestingly, the relationship between initial yield and required dividend growth rate increases exponentially.

Given that SCHD has a starting TTM yield of 3.7%, it is in a much better position than many other popular ETFs. For example, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has a starting yield of just 1.44%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) has a starting yield of just 0.56%, and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG) has a starting yield of just 0.56%. Starting yield of just 1.95%. When you combine this with SCHD’s very strong dividend growth rate, the path to achieving very high yield on cost in a reasonable period of time becomes quite clear.

#3. low long-term risk

In addition to its powerful combination of current yield and dividend growth, SCHD enhances its credentials as a powerful passive income investment vehicle with its relatively low-risk structure. First and foremost, it has the lowest expense ratio in the entire ETF universe at just 0.06%. This makes it a Buffett-like investment vehicle, given the Oracle of Omaha’s previous comments regarding fund fees:

Performance comes, performance goes. fees never go down

This means that investors will lose a relatively small portion of their investment gains over the long term, reducing the risk of poor performance and/or weak dividend growth over time. Additionally, SCHD currently has 104 individual stocks in its portfolio that are well-diversified across several key sectors of the economy:

search for alpha

As a result, it should be able to maintain fairly solid dividend growth through technological disruption and various fluctuations in macroeconomic conditions as different parts of its portfolio will perform better than others in a wide range of scenarios. Furthermore, it is well insulated from individual company risk, as it is well diversified across multiple companies.

Investor Takeaway: Putting It All Together

According to Charlie Munger, reaching the $100,000 savings milestone is an important step toward financial independence, as it represents the approximate point at which the dynamics of investment growth changes from contribution-based to earnings-based. For those who want to incorporate this principle into their portfolio with an emphasis on substantial, growing and reliable passive income – in line with Mr. Buffett’s advice to “make money while you sleep” – SCHD is a great foundation for a portfolio. There is option.

While it probably isn’t a perfect portfolio solution, its impressive dividend growth track record, solid starting dividend yield and low long-term risk profile make it an attractive option for many retail investors, especially those looking for a more passive approach. Are in.

