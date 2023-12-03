MUNBYN's new label printers offer Bluetooth or Apple AirPrint

The MUNBY P401BT is a cute little thermal label printer that is ideal for small businesses, , [+] Especially those who ship products. Munbeen

Do you have any side hustles to make money by selling on eBay or Etsy? Or perhaps you run your own business selling spare parts for computers? If so, you may spend a lot of time printing labels for couriers. While this can be done with an inkjet printer on plain A4 paper and then cut to size and stuck on with sticky tape, it makes more sense to use a dedicated label printer.

MUNBYN is a company that offers a selection of thermal label printers that can handle roll or fanfold labels up to 4 x 6 inches, which is the standard size for shipping labels. The printers use a thermal printhead that requires no maintenance or expensive ink cartridges. You just need to buy thermal labels for printing.

This month, I tested a few printers from MUNBYN: the P941B and the RW401AP. The first model is a USB and Bluetooth printer, while the second offers USB and Wi-Fi connectivity using Apple’s AirPrint protocol. Both printers can handle labels up to 4 x 6 inches and the RW401AP includes a built-in speaker and microphone for receiving voice commands.

The lovely MUNBYN P941BT is an affordable thermal label printer that accepts a variety of media , [+] Shipping labels up to 4 x 6 inches. Munbeen

Let’s look at the MUNBYN P941B first. This cute little printer is available in black, white, pastel pink or pastel blue. The 941B is designed to appeal to the Hello Kitty generation, as well as print regular fanfold 4 x 6-inch shipping labels; The printer can handle different sized labels on a single roll, although you will need to purchase a roll holder. There are plenty of holders on Amazon and the labels come in a wide range of sizes and colors, including gold and silver.

Labels used on most thermal printers are available in gapped or black versions. Gap labels have a set space between each label and the gap is read by a light sensor. The sensor helps place the label in the correct position ready for printing. The black label has a black bar on the back side, which can also be picked up by the light sensor for correct positioning.

An adjustable set of guides keeps the roll of label or fanfold running in a straight line. To deal with tangles, or to change to a different label size, the printer can be opened by pressing a button on the top of the printer so that the top hinge opens.

MUNBY’s P941BT is available in four attractive finishes. Munbeen

The 941B works with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. The MUNBYN smartphone app has several pre-designed templates for printing labels straight from your phone. You can design your labels by adding company logo, return address or anything you want.

Most people will probably use a printer for shipping labels along with software or websites for eBay, Etsy, and any major courier company like DHL, UPS or FedEx. The 941B works with all of them; You can also batch-print multiple labels. The printer can connect to a smartphone or tablet via USB or Bluetooth. The printer offers a resolution of 300DPI, making it detailed enough to print shipping barcodes.

The RW401AP offers USB and AirPrint connectivity. The printer is finished in metallic paint , [+] Can handle labels up to 4 x 6 inches. Munbeen

The second printer I tested was MUNBYN’s flagship RW401AP model. This printer is ideal for using wirelessly from anywhere within range of a wireless network. For example, your computer may process shipping labels in the accounting office while the printer may be in the dispatch department or mail room. This is a nice flexibility if you use macOS with Apple’s AirPrint protocol. As well as wireless printing, there’s also a USB port on the RW401AP for direct connection to a Windows or Mac computer.

The RW401AP is also designed to work on smartphones running the MUNBYN app. Unfortunately, I encountered some issues when printing from my iPhone SE running iOS 17. It appears that Apple changed the AirPrint protocol, so the MUNBYN app no ​​longer works correctly with iPhones running iOS 17. Hopefully, this will be addressed soon in an update to the app.

This RW401APlabel printer also has a built-in speaker and microphone. You can give commands to the printer, but it’s kind of a gimmick, and after a while, I became frustrated with the printer going to sleep and telling me it would see me later. I turned off the speaker and after that we were fine.

The MUNBYN RW401AP printer is available in blue or pink metallic finish. Munbeen

Decision: These two compact label printers from MUNBYN are a perfect Christmas gift for anyone with a home business who ships products or perhaps needs to produce name badges for conferences or even parcel sealing . The 491B works well with smartphones and works perfectly with Windows or Mac computers using a USB connection. The 300DPI thermal printhead delivers crisp and detailed output and requires no expensive ink supplies. The MUNBYN RW401AP is potentially the better printer because it has more features like voice control and AirPrint support. However, I couldn’t get the RW401AP to work correctly with my iPhone SE running iOS 17, but it worked perfectly over AirPrint and USB from my Mac mini running macOS Sonoma.

Pricing & Availability: MUNBYN 941B and MUNBYN RW401AP are available now. The MUNBYN 941B is priced at $199 on Amazon while the RW401AP is priced at $279.99 on Amazon.

more info: munbyn.com

Technology Specification:

Model: P941B.

Connection Type: Bluetooth for phones and tablets. USB for PC and Laptop.

Printing Technology: Direct Thermal.

Resolution: 300DPI.

Label Type: Roll Label/Fanfold Label

Color Options: White, Pink.

Printer output: monochrome.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Linux, Android, iOS.

Speed ​​150 mm/sec.

Shipping Platforms: Supports almost all major shipping platforms including UPS, USPS, FedEx, Etsy, eBay, Shopify, Shipworx, EasyShip, Shippo, ShipGator, ShippingEasy, PayPal, Ordoro, OrderCup, Andicia Dazzle, Shipwire, StockX, XPS Ship, etc. Is. ,

Warranty: 24 Months.

Model: RW401AP.