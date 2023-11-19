Mumbai: Bandra’s East Indian market is dominated by women micro-entrepreneurs

Women micro entrepreneurs dominated the ‘East Indian Bazaar’ at St. Andrews College, Bandra on Saturday. Lace jewellery, fish pickles, spice mixes and handmade wares draw weekend shoppers to about 35 stalls, mostly run by women. A decade-old project of Mobai Gauthan Panchayat (MGP), an association of the East Indian community, the market aims to support small and local businesses run by indigenous people living in Gauthans or villages in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. MMR).

One stall was managed by Charmaine and Bosco D’Souza of Agashe village near Virar. The couple stocked products from their farm in Vajreshwari, including pickles made from tendli or ivy gourd and East Indian wedding pickles made from papaya. For those of the community primarily interested in fish and meat dishes, there were pickles made from dried shrimp and Bombay duck (bombil). There were also bottles of masala and packets of Indiayal, or the East Indian version of Vindaloo spice mix.

“The most beautiful part of the festival is the emphasis on tradition,” D’Souza said. He said that most of the recipes he used were passed down from his grandmother. He recently branded his products with the name ‘Juja’ following advice from a young relative.

Marion Fernandes’ stall displayed the rare craft of tatting, an art that is often compared to crochet. Fernandes, who retired from his job at the city airport, recently became an entrepreneur. Their products included lace and jewelry made with hypoallergenic surgical steel that is not harmful to the skin. “It gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our home objects made with love. Plus, the stall rates are very reasonable compared to other exhibitions. This reflects the true spirit of their mission of ‘Women Empowerment’. Thank you very much to MGP,” Fernandes, an Andheri resident, said the fair’s emphasis on East Indian cuisine was one of the reasons it attracted small businesses run by women.

Food was really in the spotlight at the fair, with two books on East Indian cooking, ‘Christmas with the Rebellos’ and ‘East Indian Celebration’ being released.

The market took off in 2009-2010, but has gained momentum recently. MGP Chief Executive Officer Alfie D’Souza said the markets have achieved their goal of helping small entrepreneurs among women. “The women who participate (in the market) are not happy just because it gives them power and money. Fairs are also a social occasion,” said D’Souza.

The events have been organized mostly in Bandra but there are plans to take it to Andheri and Orlem, Malad.

