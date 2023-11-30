As the cost of living continues to rise, some budget-conscious Australians are turning to unconventional – and potentially harmful – ways to save on their weekly grocery bills.

One such woman recently surprised buyers with her tip for saving thousands of dollars per year: dumpster diving. Mother showed up with a large assortment of groceries, including fruits and vegetables, “fancy” bread, almond milk, orange juice, eggs, and dairy milk.

“Here’s a controversial but effective extra income source. I haven’t paid a grocery bill in years,” he wrote alongside the photos.

Dumpster Diver’s grocery items include fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, eggs, and bread. (Source: Facebook)

Her discovery contained two full boxes of seemingly untouched doughnuts, danishes and croissants, while other items included several trays of butter, meat, mushrooms, prepared foods, pizza, yogurt, herbs, potted plants and mangoes . Surprisingly, most of the things he took out from the supermarket bins were fresh and in good condition.

Connected:

“Most times, things get thrown away because one apple has gone soft in the carton, while the rest are beautiful. However, they can’t sell the rest, so it gets spoiled. I have to wash the rest and stick them in the No problem fridge,” she wrote.

Australian woman says she’s been dumpster diving for years. (Source: Facebook)

The woman’s dumpster diving isn’t limited to food. It’s also how she gets her laundry detergent, shampoo, cleaning products and deodorant, saying, “Kmart bins are the bomb”.

why does she do that

Responding to questions about the “taboo” topic of rummaging through bins for food, the resourceful Australian revealed how much the frugal practice has reduced her household expenses.

“It’s been a few years, and we’re doing well and saving about $600 a week,” he said.

One of the woman’s most recent scores was an entire box of donuts, danishes and croissants. (Source: Facebook)

The woman further explained that she did dumpster diving not out of desperation or poverty, but out of principle.

She said, “I do this because there is a huge problem of food waste and I am angry at banks and companies like Coles and Woolworths making billions while the cost of living continues to rise and people are going hungry.” “I’m not forced to do this, but I chose to do it because of my values ​​and politics. And I love saving $600 a week.”

Is dumpster diving legal?

In Australia, dumpster diving is technically illegal as it usually involves trespassing on private property to gain access to a dumpster. However, the woman said she never broke the law while checking out supermarket bins.

“Yes, I have been approached by curious employees and security personnel and have been asked to move over several times. I usually move over as soon as I see employees around. I have never gotten into any trouble, ” he revealed.

The dumpster diver says she tracks recall notices to make sure she doesn’t pick up recalled items. (Source: Facebook)

Waste shocks supermarket shoppers

The post drew mixed reactions, with some users stunned by the amount of discarded food.

“I’m surprised! The food actually looks very fresh!” One mother commented, while another said, “Most of it still seems like good stuff. It’s sad to see how much food is wasted in first world countries when so many people around the world are dying of hunger.” Are.”

Others thought the health risks were too high to attempt dumpster diving, saying they would be concerned about how long refrigerated items were left out, food contamination, poisoning and inadvertently eating recalled foods. From.

While the majority of food waste in Australia comes from households, costing up to $2,500 per household each year, the charity OzHarvest says about 7.6 million tonnes of food is wasted in the food supply chain.

This includes sectors such as farming, processing and transportation, hospitality operators and supermarkets. Meanwhile, demand for food relief among donors is now at an all-time high, having increased by 73 percent in the past six months.

Follow Yahoo Finance Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram And TwitterAnd subscribe to our free daily newspaper,

yahoo australia

Source