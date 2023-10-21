MultiverseX Unveils Xplosive Features, Announces Major Advancements at XDay Conference 2023

The Described as a superapp, xPortal goes beyond simply being a secure decentralized digital wallet. It integrates social interaction, a news platform, access to the metaverse, NFTs, and gamification, creating a multidimensional digital journey for its users.

Additionally, MultiverseX, formerly known as Elrond, introduced a suite of technical upgrades aimed at enhancing the capabilities of its blockchain. The new protocol modifications are designed to increase the throughput of the MultiverseX network, pushing it to over 100,000 TPS and 1” latency.

MultiverseX CEO’s Perspective: Connecting Today with Tomorrow

The conference began with a keynote address by Beniamin Minku, CEO of MultiverseX, emphasizing the role of technology in shaping our future. He encouraged creating solutions to current challenges by using examples such as electricity and the Internet to show the impact of technology. Minku highlighted the transformation from being a mere consumer to being a producer, courtesy of technological advancements.

He talked about the importance of adopting upcoming technologies. Highlighting spatial computing, AI, and blockchain, Minku shared a vision of a future where digital assistants are commonplace. He urged the audience to take advantage of the opportunities of these technologies to participate in social progress.

Following the keynote, MultiverseX shared its roadmap to scale its blockchain capabilities. New features include on-chain 2FA mechanisms and more user-friendly transaction models. These upgrades are set to bring a more traditional web experience to the blockchain, making it more accessible.

Sergiu Biris, Head of Product at MultiverseX, explained the features of xPortal in detail. They unveiled tools for finance management, debit cards, and a native in-app crypto purchasing solution. Additionally, they announced peer-to-peer fiat payments and the integration of European IBAN, SEPA, and SWIFT by early 2024. Bieris also introduced xGenie, an AI-powered assistant to ensure a user-friendly xPortal experience, demonstrating MultiverseX’s commitment. Blending technology with daily life.

Biris said:

“The features launched today, especially the debit card, were a long time in the making.

Today’s launch elevates xPortal from a crypto wallet to a financial super app. So we made one

The bridge to an interconnected future where the lines between crypto, fiat and emerging

Technologies like AI bring a unique user experience.

Export presentation Source: MutiversX

Runtime Verification Reveals Pi Squared: Enhancing Blockchain Security and Versatility

On the third day of the XDay conference, Illinois-based firm Runtime Verification unveiled PI Squared, a universal ZK rollup rooted in the MultiverseX blockchain. This innovation is designed to transform the verification of computational claims into mathematical proof verification by employing a universal proof checker.

In a field where the exponential growth of blockchain has paralleled the increase in security breaches, PI Squared emerges as an icon of advanced security standards. By offering a platform that is agnostic of programming language or VM, it facilitates developers, users, and enterprises to intuitively, reliably, and programmatically verify correctness proofs.

This effort not only enhances the security mechanisms of the MultiverseX blockchain, but also establishes it as an attractive prospect for startups and companies eyeing a secure platform for high-value deployments. Through PI Squared, MultiverseX and Runtime Verification are attempting to promote a safer and more trusted blockchain ecosystem.

