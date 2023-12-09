Multi-Year High Greed Floods Crypto Markets Again; How does it matter?

Amid the most recent rally and rising prices of many cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency greed is back to multi-year highs in 2021. Investors and traders strongly believe that the bull market has begun, creating high expectations for 2024.

Fear and Greed indices provide valuable insight into the overall sentiment in a given market based on technical indicators.

Essentially, fear increases due to weak momentum coupled with bearish indicators and high selling pressure. Meanwhile, greed appears during strong momentum with increasing demand.

However, excessive fear is usually associated with ‘oversold’ conditions, while excessive greed can often indicate ‘overbought’ capitalization. Both states can bring about a change in attitude and sentiment.

Greed in crypto is back to 2021 levels

Notably, crypto ‘Greed’ reached a multi-year high of 74 on November 30 OptionIndex of. It has retained this zone and now points to 73 points of greed at the time of publication on December 9.

Interestingly, this same level of greed was previously seen during the 2021 bull market. Previously, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index had consistently reclaimed these levels in early August 2020.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index Historical Chart. Source: alternative.me

As we can see on the chart, the index is volatile, and different peaks are not directly related to the bull market. Yet, when greed (or fear) consistently holds a certain area, correlation shines as a more reliable indicator.

Compared to what happened in 2020 and 2021, it is possible that crypto ‘fear’ will take over again before even higher ‘greed’ levels.

All things considered, this multi-year high reflects what many cryptocurrency investors are feeling at this point. Furthermore, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $1.60 trillion trading viewIndex of. Some traders are also waiting for the altseason to flare up.

Finally, if capital inflows are able to maintain stability and strong momentum, prices may continue to rise in the coming days. After that, if greed increases too much, too quickly, the market may see a retracement.

Source: finbold.com