5G network rollout drives the growth of the global multi-access edge computing market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Multi- by Component (Hardware, Software and Services) and End User (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing) Access Edge Computing Market (Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Smart Cities, Smart Homes and Smart Buildings, and Others): to be valued at $2.8 billion globally by 2022, according to the report “Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” production and is projected to reach $102 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment areas, value chains, regional scenarios and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, restrictions and opportunities

The market has grown due to the surge in 5G network rollouts. Furthermore, increase in adoption of IoT primarily drives the growth of the market. However, infrastructure cost and deployment challenges and concerns about security and privacy are expected to majorly hinder the market growth. Furthermore, Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing are expected to create attractive growth opportunities for the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $2.8 billion Market size in 2032 $102 billion CAGR 43.6 % Number of pages in report 312 segments covered components, end users and sectors. drivers 5G network rollout Increase in IoT Adoption opportunity Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Compulsion Infrastructure costs and deployment challenges Concerns about security and privacy

Covid-19 scenario-

Many different industries were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Multi Access Edge Computing (MEC) industry. At the edge of the network, closer to end users, MEC technology allows low-latency computing and data processing. However, the MEC market is also facing difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Low investment, supply chain disruptions and economic concerns are hindering the implementation and adoption of MEC solutions.

The need for telemedicine, online learning, remote work, and other digital services increased during the pandemic. The increase in digital activities has resulted in pressure on network infrastructure and greater demand for edge computing solutions that are reliable as well as efficient.

By enabling more rapid data processing, reducing network congestion and generally enhancing the user experience, MEC is critical in meeting these increased needs. Real-time apps and services like remote collaboration tools, video conferencing, and virtual classrooms are much easier to deploy because of the technology.

Software segment will rule the market

By component, the software segment held the dominant share in 2022, capturing almost half of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue, due to effective utilization of edge computing resources, improved application performance, and providing end users with high Got help. High-bandwidth, low-latency services significantly boost the market growth. Due to improving operational efficiency, developing all-new applications and providing quicker, more customized services to end consumers across various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, services segment will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period. telecommunications, and healthcare.

Automotive segment will dominate till 2032

According to end users, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global multi-access edge computing market share in 2022, and is expected to boost by 2032 due to offering economical and effective means of establishing connections. . and develop engagement with broader audiences. The automotive segment will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 48.6% over the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of autonomous driving technology and integration of cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Asia-Pacific to gain major share in 2032

By region, North America is expected to gain the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue in 2022, and is expected to dominate by 2032 due to the growing need for highly demanding applications. Estimated to be kept. Low latency and real-time data processing is crucial for areas such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) aiding the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. The Asia-Pacific region will portray the fastest CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of IoT devices and applications along with the increasing usage of 5G technology, which is expected to boost the market growth in Asia-Pacific. Is. ,

leading market players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Adlink Technology Inc.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Advantech Company Limited

Steam came.

Nokia

saguna

The report analyzes these key players in the global multi-access edge computing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, growth and product portfolio of each market player.

