Mulberry boss calls for abolition of tourist tax

Thierry Andretta wants UK government to bring back duty-free shopping

Mulberry Group reveals first half underlying pre-tax loss widens to £12.3m

Many retailers blame the abolition of the VAT exemption for their significant cost of sales.

The boss of Mulberry Group has urged the government to scrap the so-called ‘tourist tax’ as the luxury leather goods maker reported higher half-year losses.

Chief executive Thierry Andretta said restoring duty-free shopping in the UK would be ‘one of the most effective ways to stimulate business growth’.

Hundreds of Britain’s most prominent retailers blamed the end of the VAT exemption two years ago for driving away tourists and losing them to other popular European shopping destinations, costing them significant sales.

Petition: Mulberry owner, Thierry Andretta urges government to abolish ‘tourist tax’

More than 400 businesses have signed an open letter calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to scrap the tourist tax, including luxury brands such as Mulberry.

Earlier this week, Hunt told Parliament the Treasury would ‘reconsider’ its decision to get rid of VAT refunds.

Andretta commented on Thursday: ‘As we look forward to the New Year, I urge policymakers to collaborate with all industries to campaign on this issue and reconsider implementing it to support businesses across the UK. I urge you to do so.

He made the plea as Mulberry revealed pre-tax losses more than quadrupled to £12.3 million in the six months ending September.

The handbag seller said the loss reflected investments made to support business growth, such as software-as-a-service costs and bringing Swedish and Australian stores in-house.

Its revenue rose 7 per cent to £69.7 million amid a global slowdown in luxury spending and a weak economic backdrop in the UK and China.

However, this was better than last year, when Mulberry’s business had declined slightly due to a decline in online sales following the end of Covid-related restrictions.

By comparison, digital revenues rose by a quarter to £20.3 million in the most recent half-year due to bumper growth and higher average transactions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company told investors: ‘There remains some uncertainty in the broader macro-economic environment and geopolitical environment, but we are well-positioned to navigate it.’

It said it was ‘well prepared’ for the second half of the financial year when sales are strong due to the Christmas season.

Mulberry Group shares fell 7.9 per cent to 152p on Thursday morning, meaning their value has fallen almost 40 per cent since the year began.

A fortnight ago, fellow high-end retailer Burberry saw its biggest one-day share price drop for more than a decade after warning that the luxury goods market was hurting trading.

Its annual operating profit is set to fall short of forecasts, while annual turnover may miss its low double-digit growth target.

Like Thierry Andretta, Burberry chief executive Jonathan Aykroyd said the absence of VAT-free shopping was hurting business in Britain.

Mark Crouch, analyst at investment platform eToro, said: ‘London is a major global capital – if VAT is cutting into the ability of luxury goods companies – many of which are based in London – to struggle, the capital could soon find its way. ‘May lose some shine compared to competitors.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk