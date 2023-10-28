Mueller Water Products reports cybersecurity incident

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) (“Mueller” or the “Company”) has recently identified a cybersecurity incident impacting certain of its operational and information technology systems. The company’s incident response team has implemented response and prevention protocols and is working diligently to respond and resolve this issue. Additionally, the company has notified law enforcement and is communicating with its customers regarding the incident.

Mueller is working with leading third-party cybersecurity experts to support his investigation and recovery efforts. Although Mueller is working diligently with its third-party experts on these efforts, this incident has caused and is expected to continue to cause delays in certain parts of the Company’s business operations that may adversely affect Mueller’s financial results. Can have an impact. The investigation is ongoing to assess the nature and scope of the incident and is in the early stages.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, projects, believes or anticipates to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. , including, without limitation, statements regarding outlook, estimates, forecasts, expectations. ,Commitments. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of the Company’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to assess, control and remediate a cybersecurity incident, the impact of the incident on the Company’s customers and the impact of the incident on the Company’s business. Are not limited to. , operations and financial results.

Actual results and timing of events may differ from the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, ongoing evaluation of the incident, legal, reputational and financial risks arising from the cybersecurity incident. the Company’s ability to adequately assess and respond to the incident, the effectiveness of the Company’s business continuity plans during the incident, the Company’s ability to recover under its cybersecurity insurance policies, and other factors described in the item titled “Risk Factors.” are described in the section. 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 18, 2022, and subsequently filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. You are advised to review any disclosures made by the Company on related topics in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. About this

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in water transmission, distribution and measurement in North America. Our comprehensive product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiency, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is where intelligence meets infrastructure, Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller One or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), refers to a Delaware corporation and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not for the acts and omissions of each other.

Investor Relations and Media Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

[email protected]





Source: www.bing.com