Mud brick business booming in Thohoyandou – SABC News – breaking news, special reports, world, business, sports coverage of all South African current events. Africa’s news leader.

The mud brick business is booming in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Mud bricks are the construction material of choice for some people in the area.

Given the high unemployment rate in the country, some people are turning to this business to earn a living.

The bricks are made from a combination of river sand and clay, without any cement.

This small brick factory is running since 2007. The factory is located on the banks of Nandoni Dam, where they get access to water.

Bricks are made from a mixture of river and clay soil. They are left for about four days to dry after molding and are later put into a kiln to be fired for four days at high temperatures to become durable and have a red appearance.

The factory owner says that he has built it to earn a living. Morena Singo, a brick entrepreneur, says, “There were no jobs when we came to Dididi. There were no jobs there, so that’s when I thought it was better to start molding bricks because there were not enough jobs in the area where we were living. When I was alone I couldn’t produce enough bricks for my customers, so I started hiring some other people to help me produce more bricks.

Singo says a clay kiln produces 80,000 bricks, which he sells for a rand. It took him a month to mold the bricks and he managed to employ six other people on a permanent basis. Employees say they are now able to earn a living.

“I am happy to do this kind of work because it is paying us because our families will not go hungry and we have a lot of things to buy with the money we get from molding these bricks,” says a worker.

“I am grateful to work here because with the money I earn from brick kilns, I can support my family. I started working here in 2018 and over the years I have realized that I am the best in this work. This also helps me take care of my family,” elaborates another employee.

Brick makers say their desire is to see their business grow and sell bricks in the international market. -Reporting by Vutivi Maluleke

Source: www.sabcnews.com