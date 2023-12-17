MTY Food Group Stock: Taking Advantage of the Strong Fast Food Market (TSX:MTY:CA)

kckate16/iStock via Getty Images

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY:CA) is a Canadian company known for franchising and operating various quick-service and fast casual restaurant concepts globally.

In this post, I am recommending a Buy rating for MTY:CA, and this recommendation arises from myriad tailwinds. Its past and 3Q23 financial results show very strong top-line revenue growth. Furthermore, the 3Q23 results also showed that its margins and operating expenses have stabilized. Going forward, I expect the global fast-food market to continue to grow strongly due to strong growth, low inflation and impending interest rate cuts. Additionally, although California has raised its minimum wage, I don’t think it will have a huge impact on MTY:CA due to its past experience dealing with such situations. Overall, my conservative assessment shows the possibility of double-digit gains. All of these factors together give rise to and support my purchase recommendation.

historical financial performance

From 2013 to 2018, MTY:CA’s revenue growth not only increased but also showed an upward trend. Growth remained consistently in double digits from 2014 to 2018. However, in 2019 and 2020, the company’s revenue growth was hampered primarily by COVID-19. From 2021 onwards, its revenue growth began to improve, with a return to double-digit growth in 2022. Overall, MTY:CA’s revenue growth has been exceptionally strong and robust.

When analyzing the margins of MTY:CA [Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Income], I get a better picture of the company’s overall performance. Gross profit margin has remained relatively consistent with an average of ~84.19%. However, both operating and net income margins are on the decline. In 2013, operating margin was ~33%, and net income margin was ~25%. By 2023, these had fallen to ~18% and ~10%, respectively.

To determine the reason for declining operating and net income margins, I’ll have to dig deeper into its P&L. When its operating expenses are viewed as a percentage of total revenue, there is a clear increasing trend. According to its earnings report, operating expenses mostly relate to food processing and distribution costs, salary benefits and rent subsidies, gift cards, royalties and promotional funds. This suggests that it is reinvesting its earnings back into the business to drive revenue growth, which has clearly yielded excellent results as discussed above.

However, declining margins do not necessarily mean lower returns to shareholders. A better metric for analysis would be free cash flow [FCF] per share. As you can see from the chart I compiled below, the company has been consistently growing its FCF per share, and this is done through effective working capital management.

3Q23 Earnings Analysis

MTY:CA reported very strong 3Q23 results. Revenue increased ~74% year-over-year to ~$298 million. Strong revenue growth at its owned locations drove this double-digit growth. Additionally, strong franchising revenues also helped support this strong growth. In terms of same store sales [SSS]Canada and the US both increased by 3% and 2% respectively. Moving to system sales, it increased 33% year-over-year, driven by growth of 55% in the US, 14% internationally and 4% in Canada. Overall, it is really strong in terms of top-line revenue growth and the trend is in line with its historical performance.

As mentioned earlier, I have noticed that its net income margin has been declining. Therefore, I would like to analyze its 3Q23 net income margin. Based on the table I made, its 3Q23 net income margin is ~13% and is in line with 3Q22’s margin, which shows signs of stability.

Additionally, I also expressed my concerns about its operating expenses, which have been increasing. For 3Q23, its operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined to 16.71% year-on-year from 22.92% in 3Q22, and I actually welcome this improvement as it shows that management is indeed looking to increase profitability. Is focused on.

Impact of minimum wage increase in California likely to be mitigated by management activism

The California Department of Industrial Relations announced that hourly wages will increase from $15.50 to $16 starting January 1, 2024. This represents a growth of ~3%, which may put pressure on salary expenses and hence margins.

During the question-and-answer session, management answered a question regarding wage increases in California. Since California is its largest market, management is placing extra emphasis on ensuring costs remain under control in that market. Since this is not the first time that the management has faced such a challenge, they are well prepared and have the experience to manage this situation. To counter the salary expense increase, they are working on areas like store efficiency and working with suppliers to improve the supply chain, which in turn helps in cost reduction. Therefore, I believe MTY:CA is well prepared and has the necessary experience to handle California’s minimum wage policy. So, I don’t think this will have much of an impact on its margins going forward.

Quote: “California is an important market for us and for corporate stores and franchises. And we need to watch and prepare for what’s happening there. Again, this is not the first time we’re seeing a blowout like this “We have seen that before in other jurisdictions, including California. And this is it.”

Strong growth in global fast food market size set to drive growth prospects

As management noted, 90% of its business is made up of quick service and quick casual locations. Based on the following chart, the global fast-food market was worth ~$980 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach ~$1.584 trillion in 2032. Therefore, the CAGR between 2022 and 2032 is expected to be ~6.5%.

This means that the market that MTY:CA operates in is still growing strongly and this will provide them with ample opportunities for growth in the future. Going forward, I expect the rapidly growing fast-food market to further strengthen MTY:CA’s growth outlook.

Growth prospects will be boosted by reduced inflation and increased consumer spending.

Based on the following inflation chart, it is clear that inflation is continuously decreasing. Just last year, inflation reached and peaked at 9.1%, but by November 2023, it is expected to decline to 3.2%, close to the Fed’s target rate of 2%. As a result, prices are becoming more affordable, and this may lead to more retail spending.

As you can see, while inflation peaked in 2022, US consumer spending growth slowed. When inflation began to decline, it was clear that consumer spending was beginning to pick up. As a result, the data shows that there is a clear relationship between inflation and spending. Therefore, I expect moderation in inflation to continue to boost consumer spending, which in turn will boost MTY:CA’s growth outlook.

Fed rate cuts in 2024 will act as a catalyst for growth

Apart from all the headwinds I have discussed, I personally believe that the most important and welcome news released on December 13, 2023 was about the FED’s interest rate decision. During the speech, the FED kept interest rates steady and mentioned that at least three rate cuts are likely in 2024.

When rates are cut, it brings many benefits. First, when rates are cut, it effectively reduces interest expense. So, this will definitely increase its margins further and I expect this benefit to keep its margins strong. If it is able to expand its margins, EPS will grow, which will be reflected in its share price. Second, lower interest rates equate to more disposable income, which will encourage consumer spending. With more spending, this will boost not only the overall economy but also the growth of MTY:CA.

Comparable valuation

The first thing to note is that MTY:CA is a Canadian stock, but I have been unable to find a competitor in that market. So, the competitors I’ve listed below are all traded on a US exchange. All of these restaurants operate in an industry that focuses on quick service, and I believe they are good comparables for MTY:CA.

In terms of market capitalization, MTY:CA is only ~41% of their size. Despite its small size, it outperformed its competitors in all aspects. In terms of further revenue growth outlook, MTY:CA is expected to grow at a rate of ~28.61%, while competitors average ~10.65%. This is pretty impressive, considering MTY:CA is half their size but has double their growth.

Next, I need to examine whether margins were sacrificed to achieve such high growth. In terms of margins, MTY:CA again outperformed its competitors. MTY:CA’s gross profit margin is ~60%, while competitors average ~18.76%. In terms of net income margin, MTY:CA stands at ~8.38%, while competitors stand at ~3.83%.

Despite the fact that MTY:CA has a better growth outlook and margins, its current Forward P/E ratio is ~39% lower than its peers’ average. MTY:CA is trading at 12.01x, while peers average 19.69x. Therefore, I believe that, at the very least, it should trade in line with competitors. To remain conservative in my valuation, I’m going to reduce the discount from 39% to 20% using a P/E ratio of 15.752x. Furthermore, its 1-year P/E ratio averages around 18%. Therefore, I believe my P/E ratio of 15.752x is quite conservative and poses no risk of overvaluation.

author’s assessment

Market revenue estimates for MTY:CA are expected to reach $1.18 billion in 2023 and $1.17 billion in 2024. The market estimate for MTY:CA’s 2024 EPS is $4.04. Given my discussion of its strengths and growth catalysts above, this supports and supports these estimates. Applying a 15.752x P/E to its 2024 EPS estimates, my 2024 price target is $63.64, and this represents ~24% upside potential, even when the P/EI used is so conservative.

risk

Based on my thesis on MTY:CA, one risk associated with the company would be inflation. If inflation starts rising again, which no one can predict, it could reduce consumer spending growth. Since quick-service foods are not as essential as some other items, consumers may choose to cut back on spending in this area. This may result in impact on its growth outlook and EPS, which will certainly impact its share price.

conclusion

In conclusion, MTY:CA’s past performance shows very strong revenue growth, but I noticed that its margins were being squeezed due to rising expenses. In its 3Q23 results, revenues are seeing strong growth with no signs of decline. Additionally, margins and operating expenses are showing signs of stabilization. Although California has just announced a minimum wage increase, it seems that management is prepared for it and is actively looking for ways to mitigate its impact. Therefore, these factors strengthen my belief that its margins will remain resilient for the coming quarter.

Looking forward to its long-term growth outlook, I believe the strong growth in the global fast-food market will underpin MTY:CA’s future growth outlook. With inflation low, this is boosting consumer spending, which will in turn support MTY:CA’s revenue growth. In 2024, the FED has announced its intention to cut rates. I believe this move will encourage even more consumer spending as people have more disposable income. Thus, this benefit will accrue to MTY:CA and strengthen its future performance.

In my Comparable Valuation section, my analysis shows that MTY:CA is outperforming its peers across all metrics despite being smaller. This really speaks volumes about its business strength and management’s ability to move the company forward. With double-digit upside potential despite using very conservative multiples, this really strengthens my view on the business and my buy recommendation.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

