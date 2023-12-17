December 18, 2023
MTY Food Group Stock: Taking Advantage of the Strong Fast Food Market (TSX:MTY:CA)


kckate16/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY:CA) is a Canadian company known for franchising and operating various quick-service and fast casual restaurant concepts globally.

In this post, I am recommending a Buy rating for MTY:CA, and this recommendation arises from myriad tailwinds. Its past and 3Q23 financial results show very strong top-line revenue growth. Furthermore, the 3Q23 results also showed that its margins and operating expenses have stabilized. Going forward, I expect the global fast-food market to continue to grow strongly due to strong growth, low inflation and impending interest rate cuts. Additionally, although California has raised its minimum wage, I don’t think it will have a huge impact on MTY:CA due to its past experience dealing with such situations. Overall, my conservative assessment shows the possibility of double-digit gains. All of these factors together give rise to and support my purchase recommendation.

author’s chart

author’s chart

author’s chart

author’s chart

MTY:CA’s Investor Relations

author’s chart

author’s chart

circular insight

Statista

business economics

cnbc

author’s assessment

search for alpha

search for alpha

search for alpha

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive sale details and collector features

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive Sale Details and Collector Features – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 18, 2023
Argentina's new President Javier Miley explained

Argentina’s new President Javier Miley explained

December 18, 2023

You may have missed

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive sale details and collector features

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive Sale Details and Collector Features – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 18, 2023
Argentina's new President Javier Miley explained

Argentina’s new President Javier Miley explained

December 18, 2023
10 Fastest Ways To Make Money In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10 Fastest Ways To Make Money In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

December 18, 2023
What was Elon Musk's first big invention?

What was Elon Musk’s first big invention?

December 18, 2023

Mission 1:27 Honors Families in Need at Christmas Market local news

December 18, 2023
The Democrats built an impressive economy. Can this save Joe Biden?

The Democrats built an impressive economy. Can this save Joe Biden?

December 18, 2023