Mthuli Ncube: Zimbabwe shocker as Africa’s best finance minister

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says the award is recognition of his good economic management

Many Zimbabweans have reacted with surprise after Mthuli Ncube was named “African Finance Minister of the Year” despite the country’s economic turmoil.

A user on X, formerly known as TwitterSaid that the award “is tantamount to commending a captain for steering a ship straight into an iceberg”.

Another user called it “the biggest joke of the decade”.

Economists say Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate is as high as 85%.

According to Reuters news agency, up to 80% of transactions are made in US dollars due to a lack of confidence in the local currency.

Reputation Poll International – an organization that says it “manages reputations” – gave Mr Ncube the award on Sunday.

The minister, who was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018, told the state-controlled Herald newspaper that he was delighted to receive the honour.

He said it was recognition of the work done by him and the Treasury team which has “spurred a turnaround in the economy”.

However, activist Hopewell Chin’ono said on X that the award was an “insult” to Zimbabweans.

He particularly expressed incredulity after Mr Ncube’s recent budget, which Mr Chin’ono labeled “Zimbabwe’s most anti-people national budget ever”.

This would increase taxes and increase the passport fee from $120 to $200 (£160), making it the most expensive in the region.

Mr Chin’ono said Mr Ncube was “presiding over the worst economy in the world” caused by his “misguided and corrupt policies”.

Zimbabwe’s economy has been struggling for decades. The Zimbabwe dollar was devalued after inflation reached 231 million percent in 2009, which meant prices were changing hourly.

Critics blame mismanagement by the ruling Zanu-PF party, led first by Robert Mugabe and then by Mr. Mnangagwa. They have instead blamed sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Controversial by-elections were held in Zimbabwe over the weekend after MPs from the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), were recalled.

Zanu-PF candidates won seven of the nine by-elections, but are three seats short of the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed to change the constitution.

